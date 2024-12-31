Last Night Parade 2024

Date:

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Time:

5:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Last Night DIY New Years Parade

Location Details:

Pacific and Laurel, Santa Cruz

It's time for the annual DIY parade to ring in the New Year! Convene in the parking lot behind the old Saturn Cafe at 5:30. We'll begin the parade down Pacific Avenue at 5:45.