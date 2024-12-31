From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Last Night Parade 2024
Date:
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Last Night DIY New Years Parade
Location Details:
Pacific and Laurel, Santa Cruz
It's time for the annual DIY parade to ring in the New Year! Convene in the parking lot behind the old Saturn Cafe at 5:30. We'll begin the parade down Pacific Avenue at 5:45.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8970247226...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 28, 2024 7:10AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network