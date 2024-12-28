From the Open-Publishing Calendar
CAIR Calls on Med Groups to Speak Out as Israel Burns Hospital, Murders Medical Staff
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on U.S. and international medical groups to condemn Israel’s burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the last hospitals in northern Gaza, and the murder of five members of its medical staff.
According to Associated Press, Israeli soldiers “forced medical personnel and patients to assemble in the hospital yard and remove their clothes amid the winter temperatures.” Online video shows Palestinians, stripped to their underwear, being marched through the ruins of northern Gaza. The director of the hospital has reportedly been arrested for refusing to leave patients without medical care.
SEE: Israeli troops burn north Gaza hospital after forcibly removing staff and patients, officials say – AP: https://apnews.com/article/gaza-hospital-israel-troops-patients-fire-5bfab932afc29ce2205765ce1416a808
As many as 50 people were slaughtered in an Israeli strike on a building near the hospital. Five members of hospital staff were killed in that attack. The whereabouts and condition of some 75 patients forced from the hospital by Israeli forces is unknown.
Earlier this week, CAIR reiterated its call for the American Medical Association (AMA) to condemn Israel’s attacks on medical facilities in Gaza as three hospitals in devastated northern Gaza are under siege or face forced evacuation.
In a statement, CAIR said:
"𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙯𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙𝙬𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙖 𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙙 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙩 𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙢𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙄𝙨𝙧𝙖𝙚𝙡’𝙨 𝙖𝙥𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙮𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙘 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙪𝙡𝙩 𝙤𝙣 𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙨, 𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙡 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙂𝙖𝙯𝙖. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙖𝙧-𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙜𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙬𝙖𝙧 𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙟𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙣 𝙉𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙖𝙝𝙪 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙚 𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙩 𝙝𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙖 𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙙, 𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙖𝙙𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣’𝙨 𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙄𝙨𝙧𝙖𝙚𝙡’𝙨 𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨.”
Yesterday, CAIR condemned the “international apathy in the face of genocide” that resulted in the freezing deaths of babies in Gaza.
Also yesterday, CAIR called on U.S. media outlets and journalists to condemn Israel’s latest killings and attacks on journalists in Gaza and the West Bank.
Earlier this week, CAIR condemned comments by the U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jacob Lew dismissing a report by U.S.-backed agency on Israel’s campaign of forced starvation in northern Gaza by stating that the ethnic cleansing of the area was largely completed.
Israel has slaughtered more than 45,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children.
CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.
La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.
CONTACT: CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell, 404-285-9530, e-Mitchell [at] cair.com; CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Manager Ismail Allison, 202-770-6280, iallison [at] cair.com
For more information: https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-c...
