From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Elon Musk and Space X is a menace to society
Elon Musk Is A Menace To Society:
Elon Musk and Space X is a menace to society
By Lynda Carson - December 27, 2024
Elon Musk and SpaceX is a menace to society, and are the litterbugs of outer space https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Elon+Musk .
Not only does Elon Musk, the worlds richest man want to hurt millions of Americans with massive federal budget cuts to our nation’s federal domestic budgets & programs, agencies, and federal jobs, but he is a clear and present danger to America, and American’s all across the nation!
https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/12/politics/elon-musk-vivek-ramaswamy-department-of-government-efficiency-trump/index.html
Recently, Musk flexed his muscles, and he nearly forced the federal government into a shutdown right before Christmas.
Reportedly, “As of 2024, there are more than 10,000 active satellites orbiting the planet, with around 6,800 of them belonging to Elon Musk and his Starlink broadband network. And it could get a lot more crowded, with more than 40,000 satellites wanted as part of Musk's Starlink network. On top of the 10,000 current satellites, there are roughly 40,500 pieces of debris more than 10 centimetres in length orbiting the Earth, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).”
There are not any “space cops” in space to direct traffic or go after the litter bugs, and if Musk has it his way to launch an additional 40,000 more satellites into space as part of Musk’s madness and Starlink network, we are at great risk of having a catastrophe in space that could leave Earth without the internet, Wi-Fi, TV, working telephones, and cell phones.
What do you think of that? is this what you want?
People can put a stop to that crap real fast by boycotting Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX, and canceling their Starlink contracts as fast as is possible here https://www.starlink.com/support/article/9d43bef2-36fe-bcd1-9f6a-e0304e9cf22e . This would be a giant leap for all mankind in outer space, by refusing to collaborate with Elon Musk’s madness and Starlink’s activities to add any more space junk and debris in orbit above our beloved planet Earth, that threatens us all with the Kessler syndrome. Send a message to Elon Musk by canceling your Starlink contract now!
Earlier today it was reported, “scientists have issued a stark warning to humanity when it comes to the Kessler syndrome that could send humanity back to the metaphorical Dark Ages if it comes true. NASA says: "Spent rockets, satellites and other space trash have accumulated in orbit increasing the likelihood of collision with other debris. "Unfortunately, collisions create more debris creating a runaway chain reaction of collisions and more debris known as the Kessler Syndrome after the man who first proposed the issue, Donald Kessler. Kessler and Cour-Palais said that if we keep sending stuff in to space to orbit around the planet, it will reach a saturation point where collisions begin and cannot be stopped.”
That’s right! Space junk can quickly end life as we know it, and Elon Musk and SpaceX are the litter bugs of space.
California officials cite Elon Musk’s politics in rejecting SpaceX launches
State officials cited Musk’s antics in rejecting SpaceX’s plan to launch more rockets off the Central California coast.
https://www.politico.com/news/2024/10/10/california-reject-musk-spacex-00183371
(Space Exploration Technologies CORP.)
SpaceX v. California Coastal Commission
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cacd.944790/gov.uscourts.cacd.944790.1.0_2.pdf
Elon Musk wants to cut the budget of the federal government’s domestic programs and agency that assist the poor,, and the missile class, however instead of picking a fight with the poor and the middle class he should pick a fight with himself, and he should start by cutting the federal budget for all of his SpaceX contracts with the federal government. In the United States of America, we got along just fine before Elon Musk came here from a wealthy family in Pretoria, South Africa, that reportedly vigorously supported the Apartheid regime against the blacks there.
Board of Directors for Space Exploration Technologies Corp. a.k.a. SpaceX:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SpaceX
And, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. PAC
https://www.fec.gov/data/committee/C00411116/
Browse receipts:
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/?committee_id=C00411116&two_year_transaction_period=2024&data_type=processed
Browse disbursements:
https://www.fec.gov/data/disbursements/?committee_id=C00411116&two_year_transaction_period=2024&data_type=processed
https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/sunshine-organization-for-tremendous-opportunities/C00411116/summary/2024
Board Members For SpaceX:
Antonio Gracias
https://www.valorep.com/team/antonio-gracias
Donald Harrison
Elon Musk
Gwynne Shotwell
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gwynne_Shotwell
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Gwynne+Shotwell
Luke Nosek
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luke_Nosek
Steve Jurvetson
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Jurvetson
SpaceX Contracts:
<a href="https://spacenews.com/spacex-secures-new-contracts-worth-733-5-million-for-national-security-space-missions/#:~:text=The%20contracts%20worth%20%24733.5%20million,U.S.%20defense%20and%20intelligence%20agencies.">Reportedly, on October 18, 2024, “SpaceX has been awarded contracts for nine launches under the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3 Lane 1 program, the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command announced Oct. 18.
The contracts worth $733.5 million span seven missions for the Space Development Agency (SDA) and two for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) projected to launch in late 2025 and 2026. These are part of the NSSL Phase 3 procurement of launch services for U.S. defense and intelligence agencies.”
More military contracts with SpaceX may be found here.
“On December 31, 2020, Space Exploration Technologies Inc. (SpaceX), Hawthorne, California, has been awarded a $150,450,000 firm-fixed-price contract for launch services from Vandenberg Air Force Base for the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 Transport and Tracking Layer space vehicles. This award was made based on the Tranche 0 Launch request for proposal (HQ085021R0001) released Oct. 6, 2020, to which responses were due Nov. 9, 2020. SpaceX will provide standalone launch services via two launches, with the first launch occurring in September 2022, and the entire constellation on orbit no later than March 31, 2023. Work will be performed in Hawthorne, California; Vandenberg AFB, California; and McGregor, Texas. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 defense-wide research, development, test and evaluation funds will be obligated at the time of award. The Space Development Agency, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (HQ085021C0005).”
“On June 21, 2018, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), Hawthorne, California, has been awarded a $130,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract, for launch services to deliver the Air Force Space Command-52 satellite to its intended orbit. This launch service contract will include launch vehicle production and mission, as well as integration, launch operations and spaceflight worthiness activities. Work will be performed in Hawthorne, California; Kennedy Space Center, Florida; and McGregor, Texas, and is expected to be completed by September 2020. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and two proposals were received. Fiscal 2018 space procurement funds in the amount of $130,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award. The Contracting Division, Launch Systems Enterprise Directorate, Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8811-18-C-0003). (Awarded June 20, 2018).”
“On January 13, 2026, Space Exploration Technologies, Corp. (SpaceX), Hawthorne, California, has been awarded a $33,660,254 other transaction agreement for the development of the Raptor rocket propulsion system prototype for the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) program. This agreement implements Section 1604 of the Fiscal Year 2015 National Defense Authorization Act, which requires the development of a next-generation rocket propulsion system that will transition away from the use of the Russian-supplied RD-180 engine to a domestic alternative for National Security Space launches. An other transaction agreement was used in lieu of a standard procurement contract in order to leverage on-going investment by industry in rocket propulsion systems. This other transaction agreement requires shared cost investment with SpaceX for the development of a prototype of the Raptor engine for the upper stage of the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launch vehicles. The locations of performance are NASA Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Hawthorne, California; and Los Angeles Air Force Base, California. The work is expected to be completed no later than Dec. 31, 2018. Air Force fiscal 2015 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $33,660,254 are being obligated at the time of award. SpaceX is contributing $67,320,506 at the time of award. The total potential government investment, including all options, is $61,392,710. The total potential investment by SpaceX, including all options, is $122,785,419. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with multiple offers received. The Launch Systems Enterprise Directorate, Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California is the contracting activity (FA8811-16-9-0001).”
Elon Musk
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elon_Musk
Musk and Ramaswamy to confront Congress in struggle for control of the public purse
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy
https://www.govexec.com/transition/2024/12/musk-and-ramaswamy-confront-congress-struggle-control-public-purse/401871/?oref=ge-home-top-story
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Elon+Musk
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Vivek+Ramaswamy
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Trump’s cabinet picks
https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/13/politics/trump-cabinet-picks-administration-dg/index.html
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Greedy, Bill McDermott in his $43 million home, supports Elon Musk in shredding the federal budget to hurt the poor, and forcing tens of thousands to lose their federal jobs!
$43 million home
2431 Riviera Drive, Laguna Beach
https://www.urbansplatter.com/2024/06/bill-mcdermott-house-the-california-residence/
Tech leader says DOGE has Washington ‘inspired and fired up’
ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott believes there is genuine momentum building behind President-elect Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency.
https://www.govexec.com/technology/2024/12/tech-leader-says-doge-has-washington-inspired-and-fired/401763/?oref=ge-skybox-hp
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Elon Musk, public records:
MUSK ELON
SANTA MONICA
CA
90403
$400.00
Property#: 1032034885
Address: 972 PALISADES BEACH ROAD,
Property Indicator : Cash
Property Type : ￼
Reported By: TESLA, INC.
Description: Accounts Payable
MUSK ELON
SANTA MONICA
CA
90403
$400.00
Property#: 1032034886
Address: 972 PALISADES BEACH ROAD,
Property Indicator : Cash
Property Type : ￼
Reported By: TESLA, INC.
Description: Accounts Payable
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - December 27, 2024
Elon Musk and SpaceX is a menace to society, and are the litterbugs of outer space https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Elon+Musk .
Not only does Elon Musk, the worlds richest man want to hurt millions of Americans with massive federal budget cuts to our nation’s federal domestic budgets & programs, agencies, and federal jobs, but he is a clear and present danger to America, and American’s all across the nation!
https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/12/politics/elon-musk-vivek-ramaswamy-department-of-government-efficiency-trump/index.html
Recently, Musk flexed his muscles, and he nearly forced the federal government into a shutdown right before Christmas.
Reportedly, “As of 2024, there are more than 10,000 active satellites orbiting the planet, with around 6,800 of them belonging to Elon Musk and his Starlink broadband network. And it could get a lot more crowded, with more than 40,000 satellites wanted as part of Musk's Starlink network. On top of the 10,000 current satellites, there are roughly 40,500 pieces of debris more than 10 centimetres in length orbiting the Earth, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).”
There are not any “space cops” in space to direct traffic or go after the litter bugs, and if Musk has it his way to launch an additional 40,000 more satellites into space as part of Musk’s madness and Starlink network, we are at great risk of having a catastrophe in space that could leave Earth without the internet, Wi-Fi, TV, working telephones, and cell phones.
What do you think of that? is this what you want?
People can put a stop to that crap real fast by boycotting Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX, and canceling their Starlink contracts as fast as is possible here https://www.starlink.com/support/article/9d43bef2-36fe-bcd1-9f6a-e0304e9cf22e . This would be a giant leap for all mankind in outer space, by refusing to collaborate with Elon Musk’s madness and Starlink’s activities to add any more space junk and debris in orbit above our beloved planet Earth, that threatens us all with the Kessler syndrome. Send a message to Elon Musk by canceling your Starlink contract now!
Earlier today it was reported, “scientists have issued a stark warning to humanity when it comes to the Kessler syndrome that could send humanity back to the metaphorical Dark Ages if it comes true. NASA says: "Spent rockets, satellites and other space trash have accumulated in orbit increasing the likelihood of collision with other debris. "Unfortunately, collisions create more debris creating a runaway chain reaction of collisions and more debris known as the Kessler Syndrome after the man who first proposed the issue, Donald Kessler. Kessler and Cour-Palais said that if we keep sending stuff in to space to orbit around the planet, it will reach a saturation point where collisions begin and cannot be stopped.”
That’s right! Space junk can quickly end life as we know it, and Elon Musk and SpaceX are the litter bugs of space.
California officials cite Elon Musk’s politics in rejecting SpaceX launches
State officials cited Musk’s antics in rejecting SpaceX’s plan to launch more rockets off the Central California coast.
https://www.politico.com/news/2024/10/10/california-reject-musk-spacex-00183371
(Space Exploration Technologies CORP.)
SpaceX v. California Coastal Commission
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cacd.944790/gov.uscourts.cacd.944790.1.0_2.pdf
Elon Musk wants to cut the budget of the federal government’s domestic programs and agency that assist the poor,, and the missile class, however instead of picking a fight with the poor and the middle class he should pick a fight with himself, and he should start by cutting the federal budget for all of his SpaceX contracts with the federal government. In the United States of America, we got along just fine before Elon Musk came here from a wealthy family in Pretoria, South Africa, that reportedly vigorously supported the Apartheid regime against the blacks there.
Board of Directors for Space Exploration Technologies Corp. a.k.a. SpaceX:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SpaceX
And, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. PAC
https://www.fec.gov/data/committee/C00411116/
Browse receipts:
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/?committee_id=C00411116&two_year_transaction_period=2024&data_type=processed
Browse disbursements:
https://www.fec.gov/data/disbursements/?committee_id=C00411116&two_year_transaction_period=2024&data_type=processed
https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/sunshine-organization-for-tremendous-opportunities/C00411116/summary/2024
Board Members For SpaceX:
Antonio Gracias
https://www.valorep.com/team/antonio-gracias
Donald Harrison
Elon Musk
Gwynne Shotwell
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gwynne_Shotwell
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Gwynne+Shotwell
Luke Nosek
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luke_Nosek
Steve Jurvetson
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Jurvetson
SpaceX Contracts:
<a href="https://spacenews.com/spacex-secures-new-contracts-worth-733-5-million-for-national-security-space-missions/#:~:text=The%20contracts%20worth%20%24733.5%20million,U.S.%20defense%20and%20intelligence%20agencies.">Reportedly, on October 18, 2024, “SpaceX has been awarded contracts for nine launches under the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3 Lane 1 program, the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command announced Oct. 18.
The contracts worth $733.5 million span seven missions for the Space Development Agency (SDA) and two for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) projected to launch in late 2025 and 2026. These are part of the NSSL Phase 3 procurement of launch services for U.S. defense and intelligence agencies.”
More military contracts with SpaceX may be found here.
“On December 31, 2020, Space Exploration Technologies Inc. (SpaceX), Hawthorne, California, has been awarded a $150,450,000 firm-fixed-price contract for launch services from Vandenberg Air Force Base for the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 Transport and Tracking Layer space vehicles. This award was made based on the Tranche 0 Launch request for proposal (HQ085021R0001) released Oct. 6, 2020, to which responses were due Nov. 9, 2020. SpaceX will provide standalone launch services via two launches, with the first launch occurring in September 2022, and the entire constellation on orbit no later than March 31, 2023. Work will be performed in Hawthorne, California; Vandenberg AFB, California; and McGregor, Texas. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 defense-wide research, development, test and evaluation funds will be obligated at the time of award. The Space Development Agency, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (HQ085021C0005).”
“On June 21, 2018, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), Hawthorne, California, has been awarded a $130,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract, for launch services to deliver the Air Force Space Command-52 satellite to its intended orbit. This launch service contract will include launch vehicle production and mission, as well as integration, launch operations and spaceflight worthiness activities. Work will be performed in Hawthorne, California; Kennedy Space Center, Florida; and McGregor, Texas, and is expected to be completed by September 2020. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and two proposals were received. Fiscal 2018 space procurement funds in the amount of $130,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award. The Contracting Division, Launch Systems Enterprise Directorate, Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8811-18-C-0003). (Awarded June 20, 2018).”
“On January 13, 2026, Space Exploration Technologies, Corp. (SpaceX), Hawthorne, California, has been awarded a $33,660,254 other transaction agreement for the development of the Raptor rocket propulsion system prototype for the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) program. This agreement implements Section 1604 of the Fiscal Year 2015 National Defense Authorization Act, which requires the development of a next-generation rocket propulsion system that will transition away from the use of the Russian-supplied RD-180 engine to a domestic alternative for National Security Space launches. An other transaction agreement was used in lieu of a standard procurement contract in order to leverage on-going investment by industry in rocket propulsion systems. This other transaction agreement requires shared cost investment with SpaceX for the development of a prototype of the Raptor engine for the upper stage of the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launch vehicles. The locations of performance are NASA Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Hawthorne, California; and Los Angeles Air Force Base, California. The work is expected to be completed no later than Dec. 31, 2018. Air Force fiscal 2015 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $33,660,254 are being obligated at the time of award. SpaceX is contributing $67,320,506 at the time of award. The total potential government investment, including all options, is $61,392,710. The total potential investment by SpaceX, including all options, is $122,785,419. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with multiple offers received. The Launch Systems Enterprise Directorate, Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California is the contracting activity (FA8811-16-9-0001).”
Elon Musk
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elon_Musk
Musk and Ramaswamy to confront Congress in struggle for control of the public purse
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy
https://www.govexec.com/transition/2024/12/musk-and-ramaswamy-confront-congress-struggle-control-public-purse/401871/?oref=ge-home-top-story
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Elon+Musk
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Vivek+Ramaswamy
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Trump’s cabinet picks
https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/13/politics/trump-cabinet-picks-administration-dg/index.html
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Greedy, Bill McDermott in his $43 million home, supports Elon Musk in shredding the federal budget to hurt the poor, and forcing tens of thousands to lose their federal jobs!
$43 million home
2431 Riviera Drive, Laguna Beach
https://www.urbansplatter.com/2024/06/bill-mcdermott-house-the-california-residence/
Tech leader says DOGE has Washington ‘inspired and fired up’
ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott believes there is genuine momentum building behind President-elect Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency.
https://www.govexec.com/technology/2024/12/tech-leader-says-doge-has-washington-inspired-and-fired/401763/?oref=ge-skybox-hp
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Elon Musk, public records:
MUSK ELON
SANTA MONICA
CA
90403
$400.00
Property#: 1032034885
Address: 972 PALISADES BEACH ROAD,
Property Indicator : Cash
Property Type : ￼
Reported By: TESLA, INC.
Description: Accounts Payable
MUSK ELON
SANTA MONICA
CA
90403
$400.00
Property#: 1032034886
Address: 972 PALISADES BEACH ROAD,
Property Indicator : Cash
Property Type : ￼
Reported By: TESLA, INC.
Description: Accounts Payable
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Yes, all too true
Sat, Dec 28, 2024 4:25AM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network