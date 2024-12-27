WorkWeek covers IBT Amazon Workers Unfair Labor Strike & Korean Workers Fight Yoon's Martial Law, AFA Flight Attendants Fight For A Contract & German AfD, Trump & Rise of Fascism

WorkWeek 12-26-24 IBT Amazon Workers Unfair Labor Practice Strike & Korean Workers Fight Yoon's Martial LawJeff Bezos billionaire and his company Amazon like Starbucks is refusing to negotiate for a union contract and workers went out at a number of facilities around the country. WorkWeek hears from workers in San Francisco, Chicago and in Southern California and the wages and conditions that they face.On December 4, 2024 the Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol declared marital law and tried to establish a military dictatorship. With lessons for the United States with the incoming Trump government hundreds of thousand of workers and supporters of democracy surrounded the parliament and allowed legislators to vote against his use of martial law.. His attempted illegal implementation of martial law however was only temporarily stopped with thousands of workers and people went to the parliament.WorkWeek interview Seook with the March To Socialism about this struggle and the role of the United States in pushing Korea to militarize and support the war drive against China.WorkWeek 12-26-24 UAL AFA Flight Attendants Fight For A Contract & German AfD, Trump & Rise of FascismWorkWeek in this show covers the national day of action the UAL Association of Flight Attendants AFA on December 19, 2024. They along with the Teamster UAL mechanics have been fighting years for a contract and the AFA has been without a contract for more than three years.We hear their voices at SFO on their day of action and also their allies who are not only fighting UAL but the Railroad Labor Act which helps management stall negotiations and limits their right to strike.WorkWeek next looks to the rise of fascism internationally. The rise of fascism is not just a US development. Trump and his billionaire supporter Elon Musk have united with Argentinian president Javier Milie and the AfD in Germany.We interview a German trade unionist about the rise of the fascist AfD and how it has used the campaign against immigrants and the war in Ukraine to become a mass party. We also look at the connections between the AfD and Trump and Musk. Musk who now is financially supporting fascist parties around the world is playing a critical role in building an international fascism movement and the AfD is an important lesson for US workers and trade unionist.WorkWeek#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong