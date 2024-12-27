top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers

WorkWeek IBT Amazon Strike & Korean Workers Fight Yoon, UAL AFA Flight Attendants Protest

by workweeknow@gmail.com
Fri, Dec 27, 2024 7:01PM
WorkWeek covers IBT Amazon Workers Unfair Labor Strike & Korean Workers Fight Yoon's Martial Law, AFA Flight Attendants Fight For A Contract & German AfD, Trump & Rise of Fascism
Korea KCTU Workers Rally At Parliament
original image (2818x1722)
WorkWeek 12-26-24 IBT Amazon Workers Unfair Labor Practice Strike & Korean Workers Fight Yoon's Martial Law
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-12-26-24-ibt-amazon-workers-unfair-labor-practice-strike-korean-workers-fight-yoon-martial-law

Jeff Bezos billionaire and his company Amazon like Starbucks is refusing to negotiate for a union contract and workers went out at a number of facilities around the country. WorkWeek hears from workers in San Francisco, Chicago and in Southern California and the wages and conditions that they face.

On December 4, 2024 the Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol declared marital law and tried to establish a military dictatorship. With lessons for the United States with the incoming Trump government hundreds of thousand of workers and supporters of democracy surrounded the parliament and allowed legislators to vote against his use of martial law.. His attempted illegal implementation of martial law however was only temporarily stopped with thousands of workers and people went to the parliament.

WorkWeek interview Seook with the March To Socialism about this struggle and the role of the United States in pushing Korea to militarize and support the war drive against China.


WorkWeek 12-26-24 UAL AFA Flight Attendants Fight For A Contract & German AfD, Trump & Rise of Fascism
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-12-26-24-ual-afa-cwa-flight-attendants-fight-for-a-contract-the-german-afd-labor-rise-of-fascism

WorkWeek in this show covers the national day of action the UAL Association of Flight Attendants AFA on December 19, 2024. They along with the Teamster UAL mechanics have been fighting years for a contract and the AFA has been without a contract for more than three years.

We hear their voices at SFO on their day of action and also their allies who are not only fighting UAL but the Railroad Labor Act which helps management stall negotiations and limits their right to strike.

WorkWeek next looks to the rise of fascism internationally. The rise of fascism is not just a US development. Trump and his billionaire supporter Elon Musk have united with Argentinian president Javier Milie and the AfD in Germany.

We interview a German trade unionist about the rise of the fascist AfD and how it has used the campaign against immigrants and the war in Ukraine to become a mass party. We also look at the connections between the AfD and Trump and Musk. Musk who now is financially supporting fascist parties around the world is playing a critical role in building an international fascism movement and the AfD is an important lesson for US workers and trade unionist.

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com

#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
For more information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§Mass KCTU Worker Rallies Confront Police To Overturn Martial Law In Korea
by workweeknow@gmail.com
Fri, Dec 27, 2024 7:01PM
korea_kctu_confront_police_on_way_to_parliament.php.jpeg
Tens of thousands of workers and people went to the Korean parliament to end the martial law action by President Yoon.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§IBT Amazon Chicago DAX5 Workers Strike
by workweeknow@gmail.com
Fri, Dec 27, 2024 7:01PM
sm_ibt_amazon_dax5_industry_city_workers_strike_12-21-24.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Chicago Amazon IBT workers are organizing for a union and walked out during the unfair labor practice strike
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$205.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code