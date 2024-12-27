Palestine: At least 147 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza by IFJ

At least 147 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed, several have been injured and others are missing during the war in Gaza. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) condemn the killings and continued attacks on journalists. The IFJ calls for an immediate investigation into their deaths.

27 December 2024



[UPDATED 27.12.2024] At least 147 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed, several have been injured and others are missing during the war in Gaza. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) condemn the killings and continued attacks on journalists. The IFJ calls for an immediate investigation into their deaths.



Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on buildings in the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023. Credit: Mahmud Hams / AFP

In such dangerous conditions, the IFJ reminds journalists on the ground to take precautions, wear professional safety equipment and not to travel without their media providing them with all the professional safety equipment needed to cover events. No story is worth the life of a journalist.



In the early hours of 7 October, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack in southern Israel. In response, Israel retaliated with airstrikes over the besieged Gaza Strip and formally declared war at Hamas. The IFJ is working closely with PJS to verify information in real time and document all killings. Check the list of journalists and media workers killed since the start of the war in Gaza.



Journalists and media workers



On 26 December, five journalists working for the satellite channel Al-Quds Today were killed when an Israeli missile targeted the broadcasting vehicle, marked as press, they were in front of Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza. The names of the killed journalists were Fadi Hassouna, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Ali, Mohammed Al-Ladda, Faisal Abu Al-Qumsan and Ayman Al-Jadi.



Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmed al-Louh was killed in an Israeli airstrike on central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp



On 15 December Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmed al-Louh was killed in an Israeli airstrike on central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp.



On 14 December, journalist Mohammed Jaber Al-Qerinawi, an editor at Sanad News Agency, was killed in an Israeli aistrike that targeted his home in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip



On 14 December journalist Mohammed Baalousha who worked for Dubai Al Mashhad television was killed in an airstrike in Gaza City.



On 11 December, journalist and broadcaster at Voice of Al-Aqsa Radio, Eman El-Shanti, was killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit an apartment in Al-Malash Tower in Sheikh Radwan, northwestern Gaza City. The strike also killed El-Shanti's husband and their three children.



On 2 December, Quds News Network reported the killing of one of its employees, journalist Maysara Salah, who was injured near Awni Al-Harthani School in northern Gaza and died at Kamal Adwan Hospital.



On 30 November, journalist Mamdouh Quneita, who worked for Al Aqsa TV, was killed when an Israeli drone shot at him in the courtyard of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, PJS reported.



On 19 November, freelance photojournalist Ahmed Abu Shariya, who worked for Tasnim Agency, was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Sabra neighbourhood in southern Gaza, media reported.



On 16 November, journalist Mohammed Saleh Al-Sharif lost his life when an Israeli drone shot at him near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza Strip, PJS and media reported.



On 1 November, photojournalist Bilal Muhammad Rajab, who worked for Al-Quds Al-Youm channel, was killed in an attack by an Israeli drone near the Firas market in Gaza City, according to PJS and media.



On 27 October, PJS reported the killing of Saed Radwan, head of the digital media department at Al-Aqsa TV; Hamza Abu Salmiya, journalist at Sand News Agency; and Haneen Mahmoud Baroud, journalist at the Al Quds Foundation. They lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike that hit Asmaa 'B' School in Al-Shati refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.



On 9 October, local media reported the killing of photojournalist Mohammad Al Tanani, who worked for Al Aqsa TV, by Israeli airstrikes in the area of Jabalia, northern Gaza. In the same bombardment, reporter Tamer Lubbad, also working for Al Aqsa TV, was injured. Al Jazeera's cameraman Fadi Al-Wahidi was wounded by Israeli gunfire while reporting the situation in norther Gaza, the media network reported.



On 6 October, freelance journalist Hassan Hamad was killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit his home in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza. Al Jazeera reported Hamad's killing and stated that the journalist was warned by an Israeli officer to stop filming in Gaza.



On 30 September, woman journalist Wafa Aludaini, along with her husband and two children, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, according to media reports. Aludaini was the founder of the October 16th Media Group and worked there as a senior journalist.



On 28 August, journalist Mohammad Abed Rabbo of Al-Manara Media Production Company was killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit his apartment in central Gaza.



On 26 August, PJS reported the death of 39-year-old journalist Ali Taima, a cameraman for Al-Awda TV channel, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis.



On 22 August, Al Quds TV photojournalist Hossam Manal Al-Dabbaka was killed with his wife, children and other family members when their apartment was hit by an Israeli strike in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, media reported.



On 20 August, journalist Hamza Murtaja was killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit Mustafa Hafez School, in western Gaza City, PJS reported.



On 18 August, freelance photojournalist Ibrahim Muhareb, who worked for a number of media, was killed due to Israeli gunfire and shelling in western Khan Yunis when the Israeli tanks entered the city in southern Gaza, PJS and media reported.



On 9 August, journalist Tamim Muammar, who worked for the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation - Voice of Palestine, and journalist Abdullah Al-Sousi, who worked for Al Aqsa TV, were killed in two different Israeli airstrikes in Khan Yunis, southern of the Gaza Strip, PJS and media reported.



On 31 July, journalist Ismail al-Ghoul and cameraman Rami al-Refee, who worked for Al Jazeera Arabic, were killed in an Israeli air attack in Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, PJS reported.



On 29 July, the PJS reported the killing of journalist of Mohammad Majid Abu Daqa in an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis, southern of the Gaza Strip.



On 13 July, journalist Mohammad Manhal Abu Armanah, was killed in an Israeli strike that hit tents of displaced people in Khan Yunis, southern of the Gaza Strip, Al Mayadeen reported.



On 6 July, the couple formed by Palestine Now news agency correspondent, Amjad Al-Jahjouh, and programme producer and presenter at the Islamic University radio station, Wafa Abu Dabaan, were killed in an Israeli strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip. On the same day, journalist and editor at the Palestine Media Agency, Rizq Abu Shakyan, was killed in an Israeli strike that hit his home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to PJS and media.



On 5 July, director of Deep Shot Media production company, Saadi Madoukh, and journalist Adeeb Sukkar, who worked for the same media, were killed in an Israeli strike in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City. On the same day, media director of Al Quds TV, Mohammad Al Sakni, was killed when a strike hit his home in Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, PJS reported.



On 1 July, editor-in-chief of local news agency Shams, Mohammad Abu Sharia, succumbed to his injuries sustained from an Israeli missile launched near the journalist's home in Gaza City.



On 31 May, journalist and presenter of local radio Watan, Ola al-Dahdouh, was killed in an Israeli bombing of her home on Al-Jalaa Street in central Gaza City, PJS reported.



On 17 May, photojournalist working for the local Palestine Post Network, Mahmoud Jahjouh, was killed along with his family in an Israeli airstrike that hit his home in Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza city, according to PJS, the Palestine Post Network and other media.



On 15 May, Hael Al-Najjar, media worker for Al Aqsa Media Network was killed in an Israeli strike that hit his house on the Old Gaza Street in Jabalia refugee camp, PJS and mediareported.



On 11 May, photojournalist Baha Akasha, who worked for Al Aqsa Media Network, was killed in an Israeli strike on his house in Al-Qasasib neighbourhood in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza, according to PJS and severalmedia.



On 6 May, freelance photojournalist Mustafa Ayyad, who worked for Al Jazeera Live, was killed after being critically injured in an Israeli strike on his home in the Zeitun neighbourhood, northern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.



On 25 April, Mohammed Basam Al Jamal, who worked as a correspondent for Palestine Now news agency, succumbed to his injuries following an Israeli airstrike that hit his home in Al-Jenenah neighbourhood in Rafah, in southern Gaza, PJS and media reported.



On 28 March, editor and graphic designer Mohammed Abu Sakhil, who worked for Shams News Agency, was killed during Israel's military raid on Al-Shifa hospital and surrounding areas in Gaza City that lasted for two weeks, Shams News Agency reported. In the same raid on Al-Shifa hospital, digital media editor for Voice of Al-Quds radio, Tariq al-Sayed Abu Shakil, lost his life on 28 March, according to media reports.



On 25 March, media worker at WAFA news agency, Saher Akram Rayyan, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, media reported.



On 15 March, photographer and producer Abdel Rahman Saima, who worked for Raqmi TV, was killed in an Israeli bombing in Gaza City. On the same day, photojournalist Mohammed al-Rifi succumbed to his injuries in southern Gaza City, PJS reported.



On 5 March, journalist and presenter at Al Aqsa TV, Mohammed Khader Ahmad Salama, was killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit his home in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, PJS reported.



On 1 March, PJS confirmed the death of journalist Ibrahim Mahamid, who died of his wounds five months after being injured by Israeli fire. Mahamid worked as a presenter and cameraman for Al-Salam TV, Al-Shaab TV and other local channels, and was a member of PJS for about 30 years, the Syndicate reported.



On 23 February, PJS confirmed the killing of photojournalist Mohammad Yaghi in an Israel bombing near Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. According to Al Jazeera, Yaghi worked as a professional photographer for a number of international media, including Al Jazeera Network.



On 12 February, journalist Alaa al-Hams, who worked for local media, died of her wounds, according to PJS and media. Al-Hams was seriously injured two weeks ago, when an Israeli bombing hit her home in al-Geneina neighbourhood in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. On the same day, journalist Angham Ahmed Adwan, who worked for Libyan TV channel February, was killed following an Israeli airstrike that hit her home in Jabalia city.



On 8 February, PJS confirmed the killing of Palestine TV's director Nafez Abdel Jawad and his son. Both lost their lives when an Israeli airstrike hit their home in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.



On 29 January, journalist Mohamed Abdel El Fatah Atta Allah, who worked as an editor for Al-Risala newspaper, was killed with members of his family in an Israeli bombardment that hit his house in Al Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip, according to PJS.



On 26 January, journalist Iyad Ahmed Al-Ruwahi, who worked as a correspondent and presenter for Voice of Al Aqsa Radio, was killed together with members of his family when an Israeli airstrike hit his home in Al-Hasayna area of Al Nuseirat refugee camp, PJS reported.



On 14 January, photographer Yazan Al-Zuweidi, who worked for Al-Ghad TV, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the city of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, according to PJS and Al Ghad.



On 11 January, PJS confirmed the death of Mohammed Jamal Sabahi Al Thalathini, who worked as a journalist for Al Quds TV, was killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit his home in the south of Gaza city.



On 10 January, journalist Ahmad Bdeir, who worked for local magazine Hadaf News, was killed as a result of an Israeli bombardment outside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, PJS and media reported.



On 9 January, PJS confirmed the killing of journalist Heba Al-Abdallah, who lost her life when an Israeli bombing hit her home in the southern city of Khan Yunis, media reported.



On 7 January, journalist Hamza Al-Dahdouh, the son of Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief, Wael Al-Dahdouh, was killed together with journalist Mustafa Thuraya, when an Israel drone hit the car they where travelling on assignment near Rafah, several local and international media and PJSreported. Hamza Al Dahdouh was working for Al Jazeera and Mustafa Thuraya was a freelance videographer working for Agence France Presse.



On 5 January, journalist Akram Al-Shafei, a correspondent for Safa News Agency, lost his life after being seriously injured by an Israeli aristrike two months ago during the siege of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza city, PJS and media reported.



On 29 December, Jaber Abu Hedrous, a correspondent for Al-Quds Channel, was killed in an air strike on his house.



On 28 December, photojournalist Ahmad Khair Al Din, working for Al Aqsa TV, was killed in an airstrike that targeted his house in Al Beit Lahia, north Gaza.



On 28 December, Mohammad Khair Al Din, archiving officer at Al Aqsa TV, was killed in an airstrike that targeted his house in Al Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.



On 24 December, broadcast engineer Huthaifa Lulu, working at prisoners radio, and formerly working for Al Quds TV, was found dead with his wife, daughter and a high number of family members after an airstrike targeted his house in Gaza.



On 24 December, photojournalist Mohammad Abdul Khaleq Al Ghuf, working for Al Rai news agency, was killed while reporting on the war in Gaza.



On 24 December, journalist Mohammad Saidi (Khalifa), director at Al Aqsa TV, was killed in an airstrike that targeted his house in Al Nusseirat, Gaza.



On 23 December, journalist Ahmad Jamal Madhoun, deputy director at Al Rai news agency, was killed in an airstrike that targeted north Gaza.



On 22 December, photojournalist Mohammad Nasser Abu Hweidy working for Al Istiqlal newspaper was killed during coverage at Al Shoja’ia in Gaza.



On 18 December, media worker Abdallah Alwan, who contributed to Al Jazeera owned platform Midan, among other media, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his home in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.



On 17 December, journalist Haneen Ali Al-Qashtan, who worked for Sawt Al Watan Radio, was killed along with members of her family in an Israeli bombardment on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, PJS reported.



On 16 December, journalist Assem Kamal Moussa, who worked for the Palestine Now network, was killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit his home in the southern city of Khan Yunis, according to PJS and media.



On 15 December, PJS and Al Jazeera confirmed the killing of cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, who worked for Al Jazeera Arabic. He was killed by a drone strike while covering the aftermath of Israeli attacks on a school in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. In the same attack, Al Jazeera bureau chief in Gaza, Wael Al-Dahdouh, was wounded.



On 13 December, PJS confirmed the killing of journalist and former Al-Mayadeen correspondent Abdul Karim Odeh, who lost his life in an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseriat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, media reported.



On 11 December, PJS confirmed the death of Narmeen Qawwas, an intern at Russia Today (RT), killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit the family home in Gaza.



On 9 December, journalist Ala Atallah was killed together with nine members of her family in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City, PJS and Roya News reported. On the same day, photojournalist Mohamed Abu Samra lost his life as a result of Israeli bombardment in southern Gaza Strip, according to PJS.



On the same day, freelance journalist Duaa Jabbour, who worked for the local media website Eyes Media Network, was killed together with her family in an Israeli airstrike that hit her home in the southern city of Khan Yunis, PJS and media reported.



On 4 December, WAFA news agency confirmed the death of freelance journalist Shaima Jazzar, who worked for Al Hayat newspaper and Majedat Rafah network, was killed together with nine members of her family in an Israeli bombing that hit her home in the southern city of Rafah.



On 3 December, PJS confirmed the killing of Al Quds TV executive Hassan Farajallah, who was killed in an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip.



On 1 December, PJS and media confirmed the death of photojournalist Abdallah Darwish, who worked for Al Aqsa TV and was killed in an Israeli raid in the Gaza Strip. Later during the day, photographer Muntaser Al-Sawaf, who worked for the Turkish news agency Anadolu, was killed in an airstrike that hit the family home in Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reported. The strike also killed photojournalist Marwan Al-Sawaf, Muntaser's brother, who worked for Alef Media, according to media reports.



On the same day, freelance journalist Adham Hassouna was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza city.



On 25 November, the body of Nader Al-Nazli, who worked as a technician for Palestine TV, was found under the rubble, one week after his house was bombed.



On 24 November, journalist Amal Zahed was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City and journalist and cameraman Mustafa Bakir, who worked for Al Aqsa TV, lost his life in an Israeli airstrike on his house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, PJS reported.



On 23 November, photojournalist Muhammad Moin Ayyash was killed, alongside with a number of his family members, in an Israeli strike on his house in the Nuseirat refugge camp in the Gaza Strip, according to WAFA news agency.



On 22 November, PJS and Al Jazeera confirmed the deaths of Mohamad Nabil Al-Zaq, who worked for Quds TV and was killed in an Israeli strike; and Assem Al-Barsh, who worked for Palestinian Al-Ray radio and was killed by an Israeli sniper in the Al-Saftawi area in northern Gaza Strip.



On 21 November, Jamal Hanieh, editor at Amwaj Sports Media Network, was killed in an Israeli bombardment on Gaza City, according to the media Hanieh worked for.



On 20 November, PJS reported the death of digital and broadcaster journalist Ayat Al-Khaddura, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza city. Before her killing, she posted a video from her home on social media documenting the ongoing situation in Gaza.



On the same day, journalist Khamis Salem Deab, editor at Al Quds radio, was killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit his home in Gaza, PJS reported.



On 19 November, Bilal Jadallah, who was the director general of media development organisation Press House in Gaza, was killed in his car in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, according to PJS and media.



On 18 November, PJS and the media reported the deaths of several journalists and media workers in Gaza. Photographer Moseab Ashour was killed in an attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip days before.



Journalist and writer Mustafa Al-Sawaf was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his home in Gaza city. Al Sawaf was killed alongside his wife and two of his children. His two sons, who are also journalists, Monaster Al-Sawaf and Mohammad Al-Sawaf, were critically wounded.



Amr Abu Hayya, who worked in the broadcasting department of Al Aqsa TV, was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza.



Director of Quds News Network Saary Mansour and freelance photographer Hassouneh Isleem, who worked for Quds News, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Bureij refugee camp, according to PJS and Al Jazeera.



On the same day, Abdelhalim Awad, media worker and driver of Al Aqsa TV was killed in a strike on his home, PJS reported.



On 15 November, freelance journalist Mahmoud Matar was killed in an airstrike on his home in Gaza.



On 14 November, director general of Namaa Radio, Yacoub Bursh, was killed in an airstrike that hit his home in Gaza, media reported.



On 13 November, photographer Ahmed Fatmah, who worked for Al Qahera News, was killed due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, PJS and Al Qahera News reported.



On 12 November, PJS and MADA confirmed the death of journalist Mousa Al Barsh, who was the executive director of local Namaa Radio, following an Israeli airstrike on his home in northern Gaza.



On 10 November, photojournalist Ahmed Al-Qara was killed at the entrance of Khuza'a town, east of the southern city of Khan Yunis, according to PJS.



On 7 November, journalist Yahya Abu Munie, who worked for Al Aqsa radio, was killed in an airstrike in Gaza City. PJS and Al Jazeera reported.



On 7 November, PJS and WAFA confirmed the death of journalist Mohammad Abu Hasira, a correspondent for Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA), who was killed in an Israeli bombing near the fishermen's port in Gaza City. According to WAFA, the airstrike took place overnight between Sunday and Monday, but the body of Abu Hasira was found in the rubble on 7 November.



On 6 November, media worker Mohammed Al Jajeh, who worked for media development organisation Press House, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Al-Nasr neighborhood in Gaza City. PJS and media reported his death.



On 2 November, journalist Mohammad Abu Hatab, a member of PJS and IFJ who worked as a correspondent for Palestine TV, was killed when an Israeli airstrike hit his home in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. PJS reported his death. PJS reported his death. On the same day, journalist Mohammed Bayyari, who worked for Al Aqsa TV, was killed.



On the same day, Iyad Matar, who worked as an administrative staff for Al Aqsa TV, was killed in an Israeli bombardment that hit his home on the Gaza Strip, media reported.



On 1 November, PJS confirmed the killing of journalist Majd Fadl Arandas, who worked for the news website Al-Jamahir, during a bombing near his house in the Nuseirat camp, in the Deir al-Balah Governorate.



On 31 October, Palestine TV confirmed the death of two media workers, Majd Kashkou and Imad Wahidi in an Israeli airstrike over Gaza city.



On 30 October, PJS and WAFA news agency confirmed the death of Nazmi Al-Nadim, deputy director of finance and administration for Palestine TV. Al-Nadim was killed when an Israeli warplane bombed his house in Zeitun neighbourhood in Gaza city.



On 27 October, Yasser Abu Namous, who worked for Al Sahel media, was killed during Israeli airstrike that hit his house in eastern Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, PJS and WAFA news agency reported.



On 26 October, PJS and WAFA news agency confirmed the death of journalist Duaa Sharaf, who worked at Al Aqsa Radio, in a missile attack that struk her home in the Al-Zawaida neighborhood, central Gaza Strip.



On the same day, PJS confirmed the killing of media worker Mohammad Fayez Al Hassani, director general of Rawasi, who lost his life in an Israeli airstrike that hit his home in the Gaza Strip.



On 25 October, journalist Jamal Al-Faqawi, who worked at Mithaq Media Network, was killed when an Israeli bombardment hit his home in the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.



On 25 October, PJS confirmed the death of three journalists Saed Al-Halabi, who worked for Al Aqsa TV, that was killed when his home in Jabalia, in the north of the Gaza Strip, was targeted. Ahmed Abu Mahadi, who worked for Al Aqsa TV, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, PJS reported. On the same day, journalist Salma Mukhaimar was killed in an air strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, PJS reported.



On the same day, journalist Zaher Al Afghani, who worked for Mithaq Media Network, was killed when an airstrike hit his home in Deir Al Balah.



On 23 October, Palestinian news agency WAFA and PJS confirmed the death of journalist Mohammed Imad Labad, who worked for Al Resalah news website, following an Israeli bombing close to his house in Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza city.



On 22 October, Roshdi Sarraj, co-founder of Ain Media, photojournalist, film-maker and fixer for several international media, including Radio France, was killed in an Israeli air raid that hit his home, western Gaza city, PJS and mediareported.



On 21 October, Hani Madhoun, who worked as an administrative staff for Al Aqsa TV, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his home in Gaza.



On 20 October, PJS confirmed the death of Muhammad Abu Ali, a journalist with Al-Shabab radio in Gaza, who was killed by Israeli shelling of his home in the northern Gaza strip.



On 19 October, Khalil Abu Athra, cameraman for Al-Aqsa TV, was killed in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, north of Rafah.



On 18 October Al-Aqsa TV producer and director Samih Al-Nadi was killed in an aircraft bombing on the Gaza Strip.



On 17 October, PJS reported the killing of Al Aqsa TV journalist Isam Bahar, following the bombing of his house in Gaza city.



On the same day, Palestine TV journalist Mohammed Balousha was killed in his apartment due to bombings in Gaza city. PJS and media confirmed his death.



On 16 October, a bombardment hit the house of Al Aqsa TV journalist Abdul Hadi Habib in the Zeitun neighbourhood in Gaza city. PJS and media confirmed his death.



On 14 October, freelance journalist Yousef Dawwas was killed together with his family in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported.



On 13 October, PJS confirmed the killing of journalist Hossam Mubarak, working for Al AqsaTV, when an Israeli shelling hit his home in northern Gaza city.



On 12 October, producer of Voice of Prisoners Radio Ahmed Shehab was killed alongside with his family members when an Israeli airstrike struk his house in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, PJS reported.



On 11 October, the PJS confirmed the death of freelance photographer Mohammed Fayez Yousef Abu Matar, 28, following Israeli bombings on Rafah governorate, southern Gaza Strip. According to the state-run news agency WAFA, Abu Matar was a freelance photographer covering the ongoing military operations when he was killed.



On 10 October, the PJS said in a statement that three Palestinian journalists Said Al-Tawil, director of Al-Khamisa news agency and photojournalist Mohammed Sobboh and photographer Hisham Al-Nawahjh, both worked for Khabar news agency, were killed by an Israeli airstrike that hit a residential building near Gaza City's fishing port. The Hamas-run government said that the three reporters were covering the evacuation of a residential building nearby, when the missile struck, AFP reported.



On the same day, Salam Meimah, who worked for Al Quds Radio, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on her home in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza strip. Her body was recovered from the rubber three days later.



On 8 October, freelance journalist Asaad Shamlakh was killed with his family in an Israeli airstrike on his home in Sheikh Ejline neighborhood in Gaza city, PJS and BBC Arabic confirmed.



On 7 October, Palestinian photojournalist Mohammad Al-Salhi, working for news agency Fourth Authority was shot dead while covering the military operations at the border east of Palestinian refugee camp Al-Bureij, located in the central Gaza Strip, according to the state-run news agency WAFA.



Ibrahim Lafi from Ain Media news agency was killed while reporting near Beit Hanoun checkpoint, close to the separation fence with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, the media reported.



On the same day, journalist Mohammad Jarghoun, working for Smart Media, a media production company in Gaza, was killed while covering the fight between Hamas and the Israeli army, close to Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.



* The IFJ is working hard to keep this list up-to-date and accurate, seeking multiple sources for each name added, and concentrating on those who worked as journalists and media workers. Our intention is to list every journalist and media worker who has lost their life during the war. We welcome any further information that either contextualises the deaths itemised, or adds names to the list.



Journalists missing and injured



PJS warned that on 7 October contact was lost with local journalist Nidal Al-Wahidi from Al-Najah TV station and photographer Haitham Abdel Wahedfrom Ain Media agency. Both professionals were covering the fights close to the separation fence with Israel, near Beit Hanoun checkpoint. The next day, Al-Wahidi’s family informed the media that the journalist had been arrested by the Israeli army.



On 7 October, in the southern Gaza Strip, correspondent for Al-Ghad TV channel, Ibrahim Qanan, was injured in the leg by a missile strike targeted at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis city. In a similar incident, PJS reported that journalist Salah Abu Salah was wounded by a missile's shrapnel at Abasan city.



In Gaza city, Israeli shelling injured journalist Saleh Al-Masry and his wife, and destroyed the houses of director of Zaman radio, Rami Al-Sharafi, and journalist Basil Khair Al-Din, working for TV station Al-Quds Today, readsPJS statement.



The moment an Israeli strike hit Palestine tower in Gaza on 7 October was caught on TV as Al Jazeera reporter Youmna Al-Sayed was conducting a live broadcast.





Throughout the weekend, Israeli retaliatory airstrikes completely or partially destroyed the headquarters of several media outlets, including the newsroom of Al-Ayyam newspaper, Gaza FM radio studio located in Palestine Tower, and headquarters of Shehab news agency, among others. The offices of Palestinian news agency Ma’an were severely damaged due to the flattening of Al-Watan Tower.



IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: “Media workers in areas of armed conflict must be treated and protected as civilians and allowed to perform their work without interference. The IFJ calls on all combatants in this conflict to do their utmost to safeguard journalists and media professionals. There is intense and deeply concerned interest in this conflict all round the world, but people will only be able to understand what is really going on if journalists are allowed to do their work.”.

