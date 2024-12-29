Vigil 4 Gaza

Date:

Sunday, December 29, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Vigil4Gaza

Location Details:

855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

corner Embarcadero and El Camino Real

RAIN OR SHINE!

As always we will have signs on hand and you are welcome to bring your own. This is a weekly event same place and usually from 4 to 5:30pm (depending on daylight situation--we aim to be done before it gets too dark). This week 4 to 5:30pm.



Free Palestine!



Activities for all ages. Please join us!



see instagram @vigil4gaza