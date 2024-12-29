From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Vigil 4 Gaza
Date:
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Vigil4Gaza
Location Details:
855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
corner Embarcadero and El Camino Real
corner Embarcadero and El Camino Real
RAIN OR SHINE!
As always we will have signs on hand and you are welcome to bring your own. This is a weekly event same place and usually from 4 to 5:30pm (depending on daylight situation--we aim to be done before it gets too dark). This week 4 to 5:30pm.
Free Palestine!
Activities for all ages. Please join us!
see instagram @vigil4gaza
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 26, 2024 11:08PM
