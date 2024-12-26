Mongoose Distro-published letter on conditions in Texas prisons & how to support the author's efforts of resistance.

Comrade Z here,

writing to say that all of you Mongoosedistro Maniacs are what keeps me alive through the psychological warfare executed on my person daily. Thank you another wonderful year of resistance and fury, solidarity and sabotage. How we dance as anarchists is the most beautiful movements ever created by humans.

Connally Unit is pinned down, the prisoners are intentionally oppressed and forced into some really sick and disturbing situation’s, that I like to call”Surveillance Games”, and its been going down for years. I’m advocating for prisoners right now, because of the staff misconduct, staff shortage, electrical issues, compromised roofs flooding buildings and causing accidents.

This is a genuine torture chamber, medical neglect, the body count is rising daily, people are dying ….and I know it is because of the lack of opportunities, education, and general respect for human life.

I appreciate everyone,but this fight isn’t over, As the Texas IWOC organizer here, I’m going to need serious help, fighting against the Hand Of God tactics on the prisoner population is genocide.

Warden Cueto and Warden Puente are now responsible for the deaths of over a dozen bodies since I’ve been here, this is unacceptable when the rest of the TDCJ regions are enjoying college courses, vocational training, rehabilitation programs, and parole.

This intentional oppression must be projected to the community for all to see, media networks like The Marshall Project should be contacted by comrades for us and given my information to begin reporting the current situation on The ground, I’m at risk now for speaking out, but I was sent here in fact with malicious intent,by the Huntsville Directors.

Its not the first time either, I’m raising the alarm, and this call to solidarity is for help emailing and calling the States Capital and Texas Governors office to ask why is this region intentionally causing the deaths of inmates, the quality of healthcare reduced, why aren’t programs that are worth a damn being brought here, like UTSA-college courses, or Why is our quality of food below standard when there are less inmates here because of the closure of an entire wing.

Why are linens so rare to receive, this is surreal, the classification department is playing surveillance games with human lives and putting people in danger of sexual assault like a rape factory.

This is unacceptable, they must stop intentionally creating desperate situations and make it seem like they did not know what they were doing. We say stop the bullshit on Connally Unit, we at Mongoosedistro are bringing hope to inmates that are not cool with this form of punishment, and torture.

I need help in this upcoming year, with outside liasonship and creating a direct line to the highest offices of Government in Texas to protest the current regime. Thanks again, and we will be asking comrades to bring media attention from WORTH RISES in New York- Bianca Tylek. Lawrence Bartley at The Inside Story- The Marshall Project….we need eyes on this current situation that is still under operation.

How did it get like this? I’ve lost too many friends to suicide on The Memorial Unit because of people like Warden Deward DeMoss who is racking up corpses there now, this is a corpse factory in Ramsey Unit where I came from,it was a slave furniture factory, where I witnessed the treatment of worker slaves treated way differently. I was once again provoked into speaking my mind,and here you have it raw and uncut. I’m advocating for people now,but I need help because I respect confidentiality in prison, these people in administration use it as weapon to shame you to suicide yourself. It is an understatement,when I say this is an emergency.

Texas Observer Magazine and The Final Straw Radio I’d like to recognize as the strongest media supporters of this kind of love for humanity. Birthday wishes noted,TY!!!!!!!!

Music: Nina Simone-“isnt it a pity”

Samora Pinderhughes-“masculinity”

-Z

Julio A Zuniga 1961551

PO Box 660400

Dallas, TX 75266