Queers for a Free Palestine BDS Action
Date:
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Gay Shame and QUIT!
Location Details:
corner of Castro & Market in San Francisco
January 5, 2025 1-2PM sharp.
Join Gay Shame and @queersunderminingisraeliterror for a Queers for a Free Palestine mellow demo.
Meet at Castro and Market in SF.
This will be a stationary action (not a march, more of those soon!).
Come masked and ready to remind the horrible gays of the Castro that trans and queer people demand boycott, divestment, sanctions and more until a liberated Palestine.
#gayshame #Castro #LGBT #freepalestine🇵🇸 #queer #trans #sanfrancisco #QUIT! #untilvictory
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 26, 2024 6:30PM
