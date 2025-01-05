Queers for a Free Palestine BDS Action

Date:

Sunday, January 05, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Gay Shame and QUIT!

Location Details:

corner of Castro & Market in San Francisco

January 5, 2025 1-2PM sharp.



Join Gay Shame and @queersunderminingisraeliterror for a Queers for a Free Palestine mellow demo.



Meet at Castro and Market in SF.



This will be a stationary action (not a march, more of those soon!).



Come masked and ready to remind the horrible gays of the Castro that trans and queer people demand boycott, divestment, sanctions and more until a liberated Palestine.



#gayshame #Castro #LGBT #freepalestine🇵🇸 #queer #trans #sanfrancisco #QUIT! #untilvictory