At Least 3 Palestinian Babies Freeze to Death in Gaza Amid Israeli Blockade by Brett Wilkins





At least three Palestinian infants have frozen to death in Gaza in recent days amid winter temperatures and inadequate shelter due to Israel's 446-day U.S.-backed assault and blockade of the besieged coastal enclave

At least three Palestinian infants have frozen to death in Gaza in recent days amid winter temperatures and inadequate shelter due to Israel's 446-day U.S.-backed assault and blockade of the besieged coastal enclave, according to medical officials there.



Gaza Health Ministry Director Dr. Muneer Alboursh said that Sila Mahmoud Al-Faseeh, a 3-week-old baby girl, died Sunday "from the extreme cold" in a tent where her forcibly displaced family is sheltering on a beach in al-Mawasi, an Israeli-designated "safe zone" for displaced Palestinians.



Sila's father, Mahmoud al-Faseeh, told The Associated Press that he wrapped the infant in a blanket and tried to keep her warm as the temperatures fell to 48°F (9°C)—below the fatal threshold for hypothermia—on a windy night in their unsealed tent on cold ground.



"It was very cold overnight and as adults we couldn't even take it," al-Faseeh explained. "We couldn't stay warm."



Al-Faseeh said that when he woke up, he found his daughter unresponsive and stiff, her body "like wood."



Sila was rushed to a field hospital where doctors unsuccessfully tried to revive her. Ahmed al-Farra, director of the children's ward at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, confirmed to the AP that the girl died of hypothermia and said that two other babies, ages 3 days and 1 month, were also brought to the hospital within the past 48 hours after freezing to death.



Gazan officials and international humanitarian agencies say that at least 18,000 children are among the more than 45,361 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Israel began bombing, invading, and besieging the coastal strip after the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack. More than 2 million Palestinians in Gaza have also been wounded, forcibly displaced, starved, or sickened.



Israel's conduct in the war is the subject of an ongoing International Court of Justice genocide case led by South Africa. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, his former defense minister, are fugitives from the International Criminal Court, which in November issued arrest warrants for the pair and for Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.



=====

𝙏𝙬𝙤 𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙯𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙙𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙙𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙂𝙖𝙯𝙖

𝘼𝙨 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙘𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙐.𝙎., 𝙗𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙐.𝙎. 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙧𝙤𝙗𝙗𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙛𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚.

Most of the verified Palestinian deaths in Gaza during the first 10 months of the war were children aged 5-9, according to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.



"For over 14 months, children have been at the sharp edge of this nightmare," United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) communications specialist Rosalia Bollen said last week. "In Gaza the reality for over a million children is fear, utter deprivation, and unimaginable suffering."



"The war on children in Gaza stands as a stark reminder of our collective responsibility," Bollen added. "A generation of children is enduring the brutal violation of their rights and the destruction of their futures."



UNICEF has called Gaza "the most dangerous place in the world to be a child."



In June, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres added Israel to his so-called "List of Shame" of countries that kill and injure children during wars and other armed conflicts.



On Tuesday, Philippe Lazzarini, who heads the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, said that "in Gaza, one child gets killed every hour."



"These are not numbers," he stressed. "These are lives cut short."