top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International

In another violation of ceasefire, 'Israel' targets Lebanon's east

by Al Mayadeen English
Wed, Dec 25, 2024 4:34PM
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙪𝙡𝙩 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙄𝙨𝙧𝙖𝙚𝙡𝙞 𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙖𝙖𝙡𝙗𝙚𝙠 𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙤𝙣
An Israeli airstrike targeted early Wednesday the Baalbek region in eastern Lebanon, Lebanon's state media reported, denouncing it as a breach of the November 27 ceasefire agreement between "Israel" and Hezbollah, which ended over one year of war.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency, the airstrike near the town of Taraya did not cause any injuries, labeling the Israeli assault as the "first breach of the ceasefire agreement" in the Baalbek region.

A committee comprising representatives from the United States, France, Lebanon, "Israel", and United Nations peacekeepers is responsible for monitoring the ceasefire and addressing any violations.

Lebanon has urged all parties, especially the United States and France, to persuade "Israel" to expedite its withdrawal from southern Lebanon as stipulated in the agreement.

Under the terms of the truce, the Lebanese Army and peacekeepers will be deployed in southern Lebanon while the Israeli military is set to withdraw over a 60-day period, culminating in January 2025.

A couple of days ago, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it "strongly urges accelerated progress" in the Israeli military's withdrawal from south Lebanon.

In a statement, the force called on "all actors to cease and refrain from violations of (Security Council) resolution 1701 and any actions that could jeopardise the fragile stability that currently prevails."

On December 11, the Lebanese Army confirmed that it had deployed around the city of Khiam, five kilometers from the border with occupied Palestine, in coordination with UNIFIL, following the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the area.

NNA reported on Monday that "the Israeli enemy continues its invasion and attacks on southern Lebanese territories," where it has "raised the Israeli flag" on a hill between the towns of al-Bayyada and Naqoura.
For more information: https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politi...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$205.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code