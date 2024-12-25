In another violation of ceasefire, 'Israel' targets Lebanon's east by Al Mayadeen English

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙪𝙡𝙩 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙄𝙨𝙧𝙖𝙚𝙡𝙞 𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙖𝙖𝙡𝙗𝙚𝙠 𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙤𝙣

An Israeli airstrike targeted early Wednesday the Baalbek region in eastern Lebanon, Lebanon's state media reported, denouncing it as a breach of the November 27 ceasefire agreement between "Israel" and Hezbollah, which ended over one year of war.



According to Lebanon's National News Agency, the airstrike near the town of Taraya did not cause any injuries, labeling the Israeli assault as the "first breach of the ceasefire agreement" in the Baalbek region.



A committee comprising representatives from the United States, France, Lebanon, "Israel", and United Nations peacekeepers is responsible for monitoring the ceasefire and addressing any violations.



Lebanon has urged all parties, especially the United States and France, to persuade "Israel" to expedite its withdrawal from southern Lebanon as stipulated in the agreement.



Under the terms of the truce, the Lebanese Army and peacekeepers will be deployed in southern Lebanon while the Israeli military is set to withdraw over a 60-day period, culminating in January 2025.



A couple of days ago, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it "strongly urges accelerated progress" in the Israeli military's withdrawal from south Lebanon.



In a statement, the force called on "all actors to cease and refrain from violations of (Security Council) resolution 1701 and any actions that could jeopardise the fragile stability that currently prevails."



On December 11, the Lebanese Army confirmed that it had deployed around the city of Khiam, five kilometers from the border with occupied Palestine, in coordination with UNIFIL, following the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the area.



NNA reported on Monday that "the Israeli enemy continues its invasion and attacks on southern Lebanese territories," where it has "raised the Israeli flag" on a hill between the towns of al-Bayyada and Naqoura.