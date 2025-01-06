From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Global Soccer Culture: How Immigrants Created the World's Game
Monday, January 06, 2025
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Speaker
Merrill College
Merrill Cultural Center, UC Santa Cruz, 200 McLaughlin Dr, Santa Cruz
Join us on Monday, January 6, 2025, at the Cultural Center at Merrill for an engaging conversation exploring the global impact of soccer!
Renowned soccer scholar and professor Laurent Dubois (University of Virginia), author of The Language of the Game: How to Understand Soccer and Soccer Empire: The World Cup and the Future of France, will join Dr. Anju Reejhsinghani, Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at UC Santa Cruz, for a thought-provoking dialogue. Together, they’ll examine the intersection of sport, identity, and global movements.
Presented by: Merrill College, the Office for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the History Department, the Center for World History, and the Council of Provosts.
This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.
RSVP: http://bit.ly/globalsoccerculture
For more information: https://calendar.ucsc.edu/event/global-soc...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 25, 2024 9:05AM
