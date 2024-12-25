"𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐭𝐚𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬," 𝐟𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜.

As the people of Gaza suffer hell on Earth, Israeli soldiers committing what the world increasingly recognizes as a genocide against them can now kick back and relax at a beachfront resort in the embattled strip and enjoy treated water from a desalination plant while Palestinians die from lack of water, food, and other necessities.The Israeli outlet Ynetreported Thursday that Israel Defense Forces troops in northern Gaza are relaxing at a "beachfront resort" located "amid the devastation" wrought by the IDF's U.S.-backed 445-day assault, which, according to Gazan and international agencies, has left more than 164,000 Palestinians dead, maimed, or missing; millions more forcibly displaced, starved, or sickened; and most of the coastal enclave in ruins.According to 𝙔𝙣𝙚𝙩:𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩, 𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙗𝙖𝙜𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙨𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙜. 𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙚𝙧 𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙭𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙖𝙣 𝙞𝙘𝙚𝙙 𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙮 𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙠, 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙚𝙣𝙟𝙤𝙮𝙨 𝙖 𝙝𝙤𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙪𝙘𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙪𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙚𝙨. 𝙎𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙤𝙢 𝙛𝙖𝙘𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙡 "𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙚." 𝙄𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙡𝙖𝙬𝙣, 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙡𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙡𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙛𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙨 𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙝𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙡 𝙗𝙪𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙩. 𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙡𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙝 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧, 𝙖 𝙗𝙖𝙧𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙪𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙥, 𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙤𝙩𝙙𝙤𝙜𝙨—𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙪𝙢 𝙘𝙪𝙩𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣... 𝘼𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙡𝙪𝙙𝙚 𝙖 𝙘𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙧 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙖 𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙚 𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙤 𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙚, 𝙥𝙤𝙥𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙘𝙤𝙩𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝙘𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙮 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙚 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘽𝙚𝙡𝙜𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙬𝙖𝙛𝙛𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙝 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙯𝙚𝙡𝙨.David Turjeman, head of food services for the IDF's Southern Command, told Ynet: "You know this is Gaza, right? Yet we've created a sense of home here, with iced coffee, espresso, protein shakes, toast, shakshuka, fresh fruit, and even ice cream on warmer days."As Palestinians suffer "complete psychological destruction" as a result of Israel's onslaught, IDF troops visiting the retreat "have access to mental health support from counselors and remote consultations." As Israeli forces besiege and attack Gaza's few remaining hospitals, the retreat offers "on-site care from a nurse and a paramedic," as well as "massages for sore backs and legs" and the services of a mobile dental clinic.There's also a desalination plant capable of producing 60,000 liters of drinking water daily. This, as Human Rights Watch last week accused Israel of "extermination and acts of genocide" in Gaza "by intentionally depriving Palestinian civilians there of adequate access to water, most likely resulting in thousands of deaths."=====Linda Mamoun@mamoun_linda𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 - 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐚𝐳𝐚, 𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥𝐢 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐜𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐬, 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐬. 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐒 𝐭𝐚𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐞, 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡.QuoteDavid Sheen@davidsheenDec 23“𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐲”: 𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐳𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐚 “𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞” 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐚𝐟𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐬, 𝐚 𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬; 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐱 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝟏𝟎 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬=====Israeli soldiers expressed their surprise at the amenities available at the retreat."We didn't get a house, but the food is amazing, and the drinks are great," Sgt. Yaron Rabinovitch told Ynet.Sgt. Daniel Vakrat said: "We didn't expect anything like this. It's an incredible morale booster."