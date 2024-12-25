Inspired by BDS Movement, Bay Area Activists Display Jesus in Rubble in Nativity Scenes by Peace and Justice Project

Responding to a call to action from the BDS Movement, community members from Vigil 4 Gaza stood up for Palestine by placing a baby Jesus doll in keffiyeh in nativity scenes on Christmas Eve

A baby Jesus wrapped in keffiyeh began its evening in a crèche displayed in Palo Alto, then travelled to "Christmas in the Park" in San Jose last night. Demonstrators displayed the infant figure in surroundings of rubble, signifying the current devastating conditions in Palestine.



Jesus would have been Palestinian were he born today, said the Bay Area Raging Grannies. They led demonstrators in creative Christmas carols composed by Albuquerque's Raging Grannies, @bayarea4Palestine, and members of Vigil 4 Gaza.



The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement is a nonviolent Palestinian-led movement promoting economic sanctions against Israel. It is modeled after the Anti-Apartheid Movement of South Africa.



A chorus to the tune of We Wish You a Merry Christmas rang out with the following lyrics:



Let’s boycott Israeli products, Let’s boycott Israeli products,

Let’s boycott Israeli products, for a free Palestine

Let’s boycott Chevron Gas now, Let’s boycott Chevron gas now,

Let’s boycott Chevron gas now, for a free Palestine



Good tidings you bring,

when bo—ycotting,

We won’t use our money to fuel genocide!



On instagram: @vigil4Gaza @raging_grannies

