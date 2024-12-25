top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Peninsula

Inspired by BDS Movement, Bay Area Activists Display Jesus in Rubble in Nativity Scenes

by Peace and Justice Project
Wed, Dec 25, 2024 4:12AM
Responding to a call to action from the BDS Movement, community members from Vigil 4 Gaza stood up for Palestine by placing a baby Jesus doll in keffiyeh in nativity scenes on Christmas Eve
Responding to a call to action from the BDS Movement, community members from Vigil 4 Gaza stood up for Palestine by placing a baby Jesus ...
original image (1080x1080)
A baby Jesus wrapped in keffiyeh began its evening in a crèche displayed in Palo Alto, then travelled to "Christmas in the Park" in San Jose last night. Demonstrators displayed the infant figure in surroundings of rubble, signifying the current devastating conditions in Palestine.

Jesus would have been Palestinian were he born today, said the Bay Area Raging Grannies. They led demonstrators in creative Christmas carols composed by Albuquerque's Raging Grannies, @bayarea4Palestine, and members of Vigil 4 Gaza.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement is a nonviolent Palestinian-led movement promoting economic sanctions against Israel. It is modeled after the Anti-Apartheid Movement of South Africa.

A chorus to the tune of We Wish You a Merry Christmas rang out with the following lyrics:

Let’s boycott Israeli products, Let’s boycott Israeli products,
Let’s boycott Israeli products, for a free Palestine
Let’s boycott Chevron Gas now, Let’s boycott Chevron gas now,
Let’s boycott Chevron gas now, for a free Palestine

Good tidings you bring,
when bo—ycotting,
We won’t use our money to fuel genocide!

On instagram: @vigil4Gaza @raging_grannies
For more information: http://www.bdsmovement.net
§Raging Grannies Surround the Infant in Palo Alto
by Peace and Justice Project
Wed, Dec 25, 2024 4:12AM
sm_fjesusmajgrans.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
http://www.bdsmovement.net
§City Sponsored "Christmas in the Park" in San Jose
by Peace and Justice Project
Wed, Dec 25, 2024 4:12AM
sm_screenshot_2024-12-25_at_3.42.46_am.jpg
original image (652x882)
Jesus in the Rubble made an appearance
http://www.bdsmovement.net
§Ready to sing in Palo Alto
by Peace and Justice Project
Wed, Dec 25, 2024 4:12AM
sm_screenshot_2024-12-25_at_3.34.03_am.jpg
original image (692x878)
http://www.bdsmovement.net
§Singing About Boycotting Israeli Goods
by Peace and Justice Project
Wed, Dec 25, 2024 4:12AM
sm_screenshot_2024-12-25_at_3.37.33_am.jpg
original image (664x866)
http://www.bdsmovement.net
§Grandmother Against Genocide
by Peace and Justice Project
Wed, Dec 25, 2024 4:12AM
sm_indesusgrandmotherm.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
http://www.bdsmovement.net
§Dance of Peace Paid a Visit
by Peace and Justice Project
Wed, Dec 25, 2024 4:12AM
sm_jesussharat1.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
http://www.bdsmovement.net
§Palestinian Flag
by Peace and Justice Project
Wed, Dec 25, 2024 4:12AM
sm_jesus_pal_flag_gu.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
http://www.bdsmovement.net
§Demonstrating with Signs to Passing Cars in Palo Alto
by Peace and Justice Project
Wed, Dec 25, 2024 4:12AM
sm_bobjesus.jpg
original image (1512x1744)
http://www.bdsmovement.net
§Good Night Little One
by Peace and Justice Project
Wed, Dec 25, 2024 4:12AM
sm_michellejesus.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
http://www.bdsmovement.net
