PG&E got another rate hike on December 19, the 6th rate hike in 2024
PG&E Grinch Stole Christmas 2024 With Another rate Hike!
PG&E got another rate hike on December 19, the 6th rate hike in 2024
By Lynda Carson - December 24, 2024
The notorious PG&E Company just got granted another rate hike on December 19, being the 6th rate hike during 2024, and it's beginning to smell like Christmas for PG&E shareholders.
But it feels like the PG&E Grinch, put the squeeze on the poor customers feeling like they are being ripped off from here to hell, by PG&E this Christmas.
Reportedly, PG&E claims, "PG&E says the hikes will be used to help fund vegetation management and extend the operation of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County.
According to The Utility Reform Network, also known as TURN, PG&E Customers are already paying an average of $50 more than at the beginning of the year.
"I can't even afford to buy Christmas presents this year or put up Christmas lights because the rates are so extreme. I can't even afford PG&E," said Don King with the 'Stop PG&E' group."
The news media covering the latest rate hike granted to PG&E by the corrupt CPUC, failed to mention that the rate hikes during 2024 will be used to cover the many violations and fines faced by PG&E, all the propaganda commercials airing 24/7 on KQED's Channel 9, and other stations, plus the exorbitant salaries of the PG&E executives, including PG&E CEO, Patricia K. Poppe of Lafayette https://www.trulia.com/home/3428-woodview-dr-lafayette-ca-94549-18466063 , and her luxurious pricey $5.1 million dollar home https://blockshopper.com/ca/contra-costa-county/lafayette/property/239150014/3428-woodview-drive .
For more about PG&E and the violations and fines, see the information below...
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Patricia K. Poppe
CEO, PG&E Corporation
$16,961,121
https://www1.salary.com/PGandE-CORP-Executive-Salaries.html
Patricia K. Poppe campaign contributions:
https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/C00177469/donors/2022
Pacific Gas and Electric - Violations and Fines:
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/?company_op=starts&company=Pacific+Gas+and+Electric&offense_group=&agency_code=
Pacific Gas and Electric Company PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation utility safety violation 2023 CA-PUC $150,000,000
Company: Pacific Gas and Electric Company
Current Parent Company: PG&E Corp.
Parent at the Time of the Penalty Announcement:
Penalty: $150,000,000
Year: 2023
Date: May 18, 2023
Offense Group: safety-related offenses
Primary Offense: utility safety violation
Secondary Offense: environmental violation
Mega-Scandal: Wildfire Liability
Violation Description: PG&E agreed to pay $150 million in settlement of allegations poor recordkeeping led to a tree not being removed before it fell on company conductors causing the 2020 Zogg Fire.
Level of Government: state
Action Type: agency action
Agency: California Public Utilities Commission
Civil or Criminal Case: civil
Facility State: California
Facility County: Shasta
HQ Country of Current Parent: USA
HQ State of Current Parent: California
Ownership Structure of Current Parent: publicly traded
Major Industry of Current Parent: utilities and power generation
Specific Industry of Current Parent: utilities
Source of Data: (click here)
>>>>>>>
Pacific Gas and Electric Company PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation utility safety violation 2022 CA-MULTI $55,000,000
Pacific Gas and Electric Company PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation utility safety violation 2024 CA-PUC $45,000,000
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation utility safety violation 2022 CA-PUC $12,000,000
Pacific Gas and Electric Company PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation utility safety violation 2023 CA-PUC $8,000,000
Pacific Gas and Electric Company PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation environmental violation 2021 CA-WAT $5,900,000
Pacific Gas And Electric Company PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation wage and hour violation 2018 private lawsuit-federal $5,500,000
Pacific Gas and Electric PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation environmental violation 2017 USAO $3,000,000
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation utility safety violation 2022 CA-PUC $1,270,000
Pacific Gas and Electric Company PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation utility safety violation 2023 CA-PUC $1,074,000
Pacific Gas and Electric Company PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation utility safety violation 2024 CA-PUC $800,500
Pacific Gas and Electric PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation air pollution violation 2007 CA-ARB $220,000
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $135,515
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $133,102
Pacific Gas and Electric Company PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation utility safety violation 2023 CA-PUC $132,500
Pacific Gas and Electric Company PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation utility safety violation 2022 CA-PUC $100,000
Pacific Gas and Electric Company PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation nuclear safety violation 2005 NRC $96,000
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $89,880
Pacific Gas and Electric Company PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation wage and hour violation 2008 WHD $77,748
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $70,346
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $59,027
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $52,007
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $46,377
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $43,547
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $43,451
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $42,575
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $41,753
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $41,180
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation workplace safety or health violation 2022 OSHA $40,550
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $39,270
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $38,222
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $38,105
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $31,275
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation workplace safety or health violation 2023 OSHA $29,000
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $28,203
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation workplace safety or health violation 2023 OSHA $26,285
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation workplace safety or health violation 2021 OSHA $25,860
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation workplace safety or health violation 2024 OSHA $23,560
Pacific Gas and Electric PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation environmental violation 2002 EPA $22,000
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $20,391
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $20,345
Pacific Gas and Electric Company PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation air pollution violation 2013 CA-ARB $20,000
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $19,841
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation workplace safety or health violation 2017 OSHA $18,000
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation workplace safety or health violation 2020 OSHA $18,000
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $17,860
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $17,588
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation workplace safety or health violation 2023 OSHA $15,515
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $12,563
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation workplace safety or health violation 2018 OSHA $10,994
Pacific Gas And Electric Company PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation benefit plan administrator violation 2023 EBSA $10,001
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $9,245
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation workplace safety or health violation 2019 OSHA $8,920
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. et al. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $8,342
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation consumer protection violation 2022 CA-PUC $6,137
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY PG&E Corp. utilities and power generation workplace safety or health violation 2014 OSHA $6,000
