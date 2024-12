PG&E Grinch Stole Christmas 2024 With Another rate Hike!

PG&E got another rate hike on December 19, the 6th rate hike in 2024By Lynda Carson - December 24, 2024The notorious PG&E Company just got granted another rate hike on December 19, being the 6th rate hike during 2024, and it's beginning to smell like Christmas for PG&E shareholders.But it feels like the PG&E Grinch, put the squeeze on the poor customers feeling like they are being ripped off from here to hell, by PG&E this Christmas.Reportedly, PG&E claims, "PG&E says the hikes will be used to help fund vegetation management and extend the operation of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County.According to The Utility Reform Network, also known as TURN, PG&E Customers are already paying an average of $50 more than at the beginning of the year."I can't even afford to buy Christmas presents this year or put up Christmas lights because the rates are so extreme. I can't even afford PG&E," said Don King with the 'Stop PG&E' group."The news media covering the latest rate hike granted to PG&E by the corrupt CPUC, failed to mention that the rate hikes during 2024 will be used to cover the many violations and fines faced by PG&E, all the propaganda commercials airing 24/7 on KQED's Channel 9, and other stations, plus the exorbitant salaries of the PG&E executives, including PG&E CEO, Patricia K. Poppe of Lafayette https://www.trulia.com/home/3428-woodview-dr-lafayette-ca-94549-18466063 , and her luxurious pricey $5.1 million dollar home https://blockshopper.com/ca/contra-costa-county/lafayette/property/239150014/3428-woodview-drive For more about PG&E and the violations and fines, see the information below...Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com Patricia K. PoppeCEO, PG&E Corporation$16,961,121Patricia K. 