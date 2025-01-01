16th Annual Oscar Grant Vigil

Date:

Wednesday, January 01, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Oscar Grant Foundation

Location Details:

Fruitvale BART Station, Oakland

Join us in honoring Oscar Grant’s life and building community. Let’s reaffirm our commitment to uplifting our community and championing equity and justice.



When: January 1st, 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Where: Fruitvale BART Station, Oakland, CA



Let’s come together to reflect and stand in solidarity.