16th Annual Oscar Grant Vigil
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Oscar Grant Foundation
Fruitvale BART Station, Oakland
Join us in honoring Oscar Grant’s life and building community. Let’s reaffirm our commitment to uplifting our community and championing equity and justice.
When: January 1st, 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Where: Fruitvale BART Station, Oakland, CA
Let’s come together to reflect and stand in solidarity.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/oscargrantfounda...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 24, 2024 9:13AM
