Teach-in: The Colonial History that Shaped the Modern Middle East
Date:
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
MAPA
Location Details:
Online
Gaza in Context: The Colonial History that Shaped the Modern Middle East
A 4-part online series
Part 4: Looking in the Mirror
How the U.S. has shaped the contemporary Middle East from before the Cold War to the present. Indigenous nationalism and its opponents. Addressing the domestic colonial and imperial background to US support for Israel and its destabilizing interference in the region.
Presenter: Jeff Klein
--
Online
http://masspeace.us/gaza-in-context
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 23, 2024 4:18PM
