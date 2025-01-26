From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Teach-in: Nakba
Sunday, January 26, 2025
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Teach-In
MAPA
Online
Gaza in Context: The Colonial History that Shaped the Modern Middle East
A 4-part online series
Part 3: Nakba
The UN proposed partition of Palestine, Israeli declaration of independence and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from 1947 to the present; Arab and Palestinian resistance.
Presenter: Jeff Klein
