Teach-in: Conquest and Colonialism in the Middle East During the 20th Century
Sunday, January 05, 2025
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Teach-In
MAPA
Online
Gaza in Context: The Colonial History that Shaped the Modern Middle East
A 4-part online series
Part 1: Conquest and Colonialism in the Middle East During the 20th Century
The roots of the contemporary Middle East go back to the First World War and its aftermath; the birth of Zionism as a political movement.
Presenter: Jeff Klein
Online
http://masspeace.us/gaza-in-context
