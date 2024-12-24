From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Celebration Until Liberation
Date:
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hero Tent
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall
Last week, many in the West were horrified at the martyrdom of our beloved Uncle Khaled Nabhan, the grandfather of Reem, the Soul of his Soul. More horrifying yet is that there are well over 200,000 martyrs in Gaza alone—each somebody’s Khaled and each somebody’s Reem. Join us Tuesday at 5pm to March and honor Khaled and Reem and all our noble martyrs and resistance fighters, and to remind the world that, instead of celebrating the birth of Christ, they should be honoring him by fighting those bringing genocide to the land he was born.
Come in community, dress warmly, and watch for puddles. For those who need to, best to pray Maghrib before you come since the floor will be wet.
Tuesday, 5:30pm
San Jose City Hall
We will be marching for Gaza, the Soul of our Soul.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DD3kPHOR0Ef/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 22, 2024 10:18AM
