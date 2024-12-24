No Celebration Until Liberation

Date:

Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Time:

5:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Hero Tent

Location Details:

San Jose City Hall

Last week, many in the West were horrified at the martyrdom of our beloved Uncle Khaled Nabhan, the grandfather of Reem, the Soul of his Soul. More horrifying yet is that there are well over 200,000 martyrs in Gaza alone—each somebody’s Khaled and each somebody’s Reem. Join us Tuesday at 5pm to March and honor Khaled and Reem and all our noble martyrs and resistance fighters, and to remind the world that, instead of celebrating the birth of Christ, they should be honoring him by fighting those bringing genocide to the land he was born.



Come in community, dress warmly, and watch for puddles. For those who need to, best to pray Maghrib before you come since the floor will be wet.



Tuesday, 5:30pm

San Jose City Hall



We will be marching for Gaza, the Soul of our Soul.