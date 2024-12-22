top
International U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers

The German Afd, the Rise of Fascism, Trump & Musk

by Labor Video Project
Sun, Dec 22, 2024 10:02AM
The rise of the German AfD fascist party is connected to the growth of fascism in the US. The connection between Musk & Trump with the AfD is their international project to build a global fascist movement and their policies are connected politically and ideologically. The also are in alliance with the Zionists and their attack on critics of Israel globally.
Trump With AfD Supporters
The German Afd, The Rise Of Fascism, Trump & Musk

The German Afd is becoming a mass party in opposition to immigrants and the war in Ukraine. It is also linked up with US fascists like Elon Musk and Bannon in the United States. WorkWeek has a report from the German trade unionists about the role of the Afd, the Social Democrats and union bureaucracy.

The AfD is also for the break up of the EU and for German nationalism as a solution to the economic crisis and decline of German capitalism.

We also look at the government support for Israel and for their mass repression of people who are opposed to the genocide by Israel. Under German law to criticize Israel is considered as anti-semitism.

German unions have also supported the war in Ukraine and the continued military aid to Ukraine despite mass opposition by the people of Germany which has been used by the AfD.

Additional Media:

The Coming Fascist Government Trump The Nazis and Their New "Min Kampf”
https://youtu.be/F7LYC9qKzGI
GM Opel German Workers, Class Struggle & The Fight Against Imperialist War With Fritz Hofmann
https://youtu.be/HOzVxVEBCjI
My Life In East Germany & The Struggle Today With Victor Grossman
https://youtu.be/Oy8CrizjKh4
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ZLhDc1DS7Sk
§Attack On Immigrants In Germany Is Connected To Similar Attacks In US
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Dec 22, 2024 10:02AM
germany_rightwing.jpg
The AfD attacks on immigrants in Germany is similar to the attack on immigrants by Musk and Trump and their supporters.
https://youtu.be/ZLhDc1DS7Sk
