The German Afd, The Rise Of Fascism, Trump & MuskThe German Afd is becoming a mass party in opposition to immigrants and the war in Ukraine. It is also linked up with US fascists like Elon Musk and Bannon in the United States. WorkWeek has a report from the German trade unionists about the role of the Afd, the Social Democrats and union bureaucracy.The AfD is also for the break up of the EU and for German nationalism as a solution to the economic crisis and decline of German capitalism.We also look at the government support for Israel and for their mass repression of people who are opposed to the genocide by Israel. Under German law to criticize Israel is considered as anti-semitism.German unions have also supported the war in Ukraine and the continued military aid to Ukraine despite mass opposition by the people of Germany which has been used by the AfD.Additional Media:The Coming Fascist Government Trump The Nazis and Their New "Min Kampf”GM Opel German Workers, Class Struggle & The Fight Against Imperialist War With Fritz HofmannMy Life In East Germany & The Struggle Today With Victor GrossmanWorkWeekProduction Of Labor Video Project