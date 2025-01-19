top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine U.S.

Voices from the Holy Land Online Film Salon:"Marketing the Occupation: Part 3"

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Voices from the Holy Land
Location Details:
Zoom
http://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-January2025
Voices from the Holy Land Online Film Salon: "Marketing the Occupation: Part 3 - The Social Media Battleground in a Time of War"

Israel and pro-Israel advocacy groups have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on social media messaging to build “Brand Israel” and sway U.S. public opinion. Such campaigns have influenced elections, inserted falsehoods into news cycles, and intimidated decision-makers into funding weapons for Israel. But there is resistance.

For example, Wikipedia has deemed the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) “a generally unreliable source” on the war in Gaza. Students assert their First Amendment rights, protesting on campuses, advocating for boycotts, and sharing news directly from Gaza. What are the dimensions of this social media battle for the “hearts and minds" of the American public?

Watch the film at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion with:

- Omar Zahzah – Assistant Professor, AMED Studies, San Francisco State University
- Katie Halper – Host, “The Katie Halper Show” (WBAI) and Co-Host, “Useful Idiots”
- Bryce Greene – FAIR Student Organizer, Indiana University Bloomington

Our moderator will be Maya Berry, Executive Director of the Arab American Institute.
