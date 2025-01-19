From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Voices from the Holy Land Online Film Salon:"Marketing the Occupation: Part 3"
Date:
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Voices from the Holy Land
Location Details:
Voices from the Holy Land Online Film Salon: "Marketing the Occupation: Part 3 - The Social Media Battleground in a Time of War"
Israel and pro-Israel advocacy groups have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on social media messaging to build “Brand Israel” and sway U.S. public opinion. Such campaigns have influenced elections, inserted falsehoods into news cycles, and intimidated decision-makers into funding weapons for Israel. But there is resistance.
For example, Wikipedia has deemed the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) “a generally unreliable source” on the war in Gaza. Students assert their First Amendment rights, protesting on campuses, advocating for boycotts, and sharing news directly from Gaza. What are the dimensions of this social media battle for the “hearts and minds" of the American public?
Watch the film at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion with:
- Omar Zahzah – Assistant Professor, AMED Studies, San Francisco State University
- Katie Halper – Host, “The Katie Halper Show” (WBAI) and Co-Host, “Useful Idiots”
- Bryce Greene – FAIR Student Organizer, Indiana University Bloomington
Our moderator will be Maya Berry, Executive Director of the Arab American Institute.
Israel and pro-Israel advocacy groups have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on social media messaging to build “Brand Israel” and sway U.S. public opinion. Such campaigns have influenced elections, inserted falsehoods into news cycles, and intimidated decision-makers into funding weapons for Israel. But there is resistance.
For example, Wikipedia has deemed the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) “a generally unreliable source” on the war in Gaza. Students assert their First Amendment rights, protesting on campuses, advocating for boycotts, and sharing news directly from Gaza. What are the dimensions of this social media battle for the “hearts and minds" of the American public?
Watch the film at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion with:
- Omar Zahzah – Assistant Professor, AMED Studies, San Francisco State University
- Katie Halper – Host, “The Katie Halper Show” (WBAI) and Co-Host, “Useful Idiots”
- Bryce Greene – FAIR Student Organizer, Indiana University Bloomington
Our moderator will be Maya Berry, Executive Director of the Arab American Institute.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 22, 2024 9:49AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network