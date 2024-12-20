2024 Folsom Kwanzaa - Matunda Ya Kwanza - California 175 - Black Miners Bar State Park by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Folsom Ujamaa - Matunda ya Kwanza - California 175 is in good hands with Rev. Clarence Eziokwu Washington as we grow First Fruits of the Harvest and honor California Black Veterans

Rev. Clarence Eziokwu Washington, a Viet Nam Veteran, received his training in Telecommunication and Information Technology from the University of California (UCLA).



His talent has allowed him to work both National and International. He retired from Pacific Bell as a Network Engineer Manager after 27 years.



Internationally, he worked as the West Coast Senior Engineer for Tele Media International headquarter in Rome Italy for 9 years, and shifted to be a Business Solution Engineer for the Society of International telecommunications and Aeronautics in Geneva for 2 years.



Rev. Washington was a principal and part business owner of CS3 Computing Services Support & Solutions, also Senior Engineer for EMLAC Communications. He is currently the Co-owner and Vice President of the WE CAN Foundation a supplemental educational service provider.



The foundation was established in 1995 for the sole purpose of educating minorities in our inner-city about computer technology and the internet.



Today the foundation is engaged in the effort to increase the academic performance of the students in 122 school districts, from San Diego to San Francisco.



The organization sponsors various program to engage and encourage the children in the community to participate in critical thinking. The We CAN Foundation hosted the first Blues Festival in the historical Black Town of Allensworth to raise Scholarship funds for High School students.



This past July the organization promoted and produced the second Global Cultural Family Celebration in the Historical Town of Allensworth.



This successful effort has resulted in the production of Allensworth Global Cultural Ancestral Celebration, honoring global ancestors from all communities as our 25th Annual Folsom Juneteenth plans gain broader nationwide support.



Baba E, has had membership in various organizations including The Black Business Association (BBA), Asian Business Association (ABA), Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber (GLAAC) , California Business Council, and Inner City Computer Society .



He also serves on the committee for Building Bridges Black and Brown in conjunction with the Catholic Church and Loyola Marymount University.



Eziokwu serves in his spare time as a member of the Inner City Computer Society and a member of Maxine Waters Advisory Committee for Telecommunications.



Mr. Washington is an Ordained Minister, Akhan High Priest, a member of the Inter Religious Council, President for the Allensworth Community Volunteer Association, Vice President of Friends of Allensworth, and a Mediator & Dispute Resolutions for the District Attorney Office dealing with race relations.



He was executive producer and director for a local cable show lecturing on Blacks & Economics and on Black History. His current projects entails On-line broadcasting, live-streaming, Leimert Park Arts Walk and Matunda Ya Kwanzaa - California 175.