Xmas Eve Vigil for Gaza Rain or Shine
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Vigil4Gaza
855 El Camino Real (intersection Embarcadero)
Next to Town and Country Village
Palo Alto, CA
Join us at our special Christmas Eve Vigil on Tuesday, December 24th from 6 to 7:30pm.
We will be creating a small nativity scene with the theme “Jesus is under the rubble” and the Raging Grannies will be leading us in some creatively adapted carols. We will also be lighting (and switching on) candles. As always we will have signs on hand and you are welcome to bring your own.
