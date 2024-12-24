top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/24/2024
Palestine Peninsula

Xmas Eve Vigil for Gaza Rain or Shine

855 El Camino Real (intersection Embarcadero) Next to Town and Country Village Palo Alto, CA
original image (932x936)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Vigil4Gaza
Email:
Location Details:
855 El Camino Real (intersection Embarcadero)
Next to Town and Country Village
Palo Alto, CA
Join us at our special Christmas Eve Vigil on Tuesday, December 24th from 6 to 7:30pm.

We will be creating a small nativity scene with the theme “Jesus is under the rubble” and the Raging Grannies will be leading us in some creatively adapted carols. We will also be lighting (and switching on) candles. As always we will have signs on hand and you are welcome to bring your own.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 20, 2024 10:33PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$155.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code