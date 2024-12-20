From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Contract NOW or Shut it Down! AFA CWA UAL Flight Attendants & Allies Rally for Living Wages
UAL AFA CWA flight attendants rallied and spoke out along with their supporters at SFO on December 19, 2024 in a national day of action for a contract. They are under the union busting Railroad Labor Act which has been used to stall a contract for more than 3 years.
UAL AFA CWA Flight attendants have been fighting for a contract for more than three years under the Railroad Labor Act and continue to face union busting and concession demands from the UAL management according to their leaders.
On December 19, 2024 as part of a national day of action AFA members and other UAL workers rallied throughout the country for a contract and spoke out about their issues.
Additional Media:
IBT856 Mechanics & AFA Members Demand Wages & Contract AT SFOhttps://youtu.be/_PaJUYobY3Y
UAL AFA Flight Attendants March Against Union Busting & Join SFO Unite Here Local 2 Strikers
https://youtu.be/6cU8SlR1ar0
UAL CWA-AFA & IBT At SFO Join International Action For A Contract On 3/17/16
https://youtu.be/6cU8SlR1ar0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/FfSNj45sSTQ
