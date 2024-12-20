Contract NOW or Shut it Down! AFA CWA UAL Flight Attendants & Allies Rally for Living Wages by Labor Video Project

UAL AFA CWA flight attendants rallied and spoke out along with their supporters at SFO on December 19, 2024 in a national day of action for a contract. They are under the union busting Railroad Labor Act which has been used to stall a contract for more than 3 years.