San Francisco Labor & Workers

Contract NOW or Shut it Down! AFA CWA UAL Flight Attendants & Allies Rally for Living Wages

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Dec 20, 2024 5:29PM
UAL AFA CWA flight attendants rallied and spoke out along with their supporters at SFO on December 19, 2024 in a national day of action for a contract. They are under the union busting Railroad Labor Act which has been used to stall a contract for more than 3 years.
A UAL AFA flight attendant with her children
original image (1142x2001)
UAL AFA CWA Flight attendants have been fighting for a contract for more than three years under the Railroad Labor Act and continue to face union busting and concession demands from the UAL management according to their leaders.

On December 19, 2024 as part of a national day of action AFA members and other UAL workers rallied throughout the country for a contract and spoke out about their issues.

Additional Media:

IBT856 Mechanics & AFA Members Demand Wages & Contract AT SFOhttps://youtu.be/_PaJUYobY3Y

UAL AFA Flight Attendants March Against Union Busting & Join SFO Unite Here Local 2 Strikers
https://youtu.be/6cU8SlR1ar0

UAL CWA-AFA & IBT At SFO Join International Action For A Contract On 3/17/16
https://youtu.be/6cU8SlR1ar0

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/FfSNj45sSTQ
§UAL AFA CWA Picket At SFO To Demand A Contract
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Dec 20, 2024 5:29PM
sm_afa_cwa_sfo_picket_12-19-24.jpg
original image (3162x2480)
UAL AFA CWA flight attendants are angry that the highly profitable UAL is still demanding concessions.
https://youtu.be/FfSNj45sSTQ
