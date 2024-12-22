Online poetry reading: Forest of Noise by Mosab Abu Toha

Date:

Sunday, December 22, 2024

Time:

7:30 AM - 7:30 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Online poetry reading by Mosab Abu Toha



We draw this year to a close with the words of Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha in an online poetry evening honoring the artists and writers of Palestine. Mosab will share readings from his second collection, Forest of Noise, published in mid-October- one year since the onset of the ongoing genocide in Gaza.



Through his poetry, Mosab pays tribute to Gaza, bearing witness to its pain and echoing the voices of its people. Written amidst war and displacement, his verses speak to moments of tragedy, personal memories, and the daily struggles of life under occupation and war.



The reading session will be in English.



Mosab Abu Toha is a Palestinian poet, short-story writer, and essayist from Gaza. His first collection of poetry, Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear, was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry and won the Palestine Book Award, the American Book Award, and the Walcott Poetry Prize. Abu Toha is also the founder of the Edward Said Library in Gaza, which he hopes to rebuild. He recently won an Overseas Press Club Award for his Letter from Gaza columns for The New Yorker. Forest of Noise has been featured in the New York Times’ 100 Notable Books of 2024.

