Webinar: Demystifying Divestment

Date:

Thursday, January 16, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Warheads to Windmills Coaltion

Location Details:

Learn how to move our money out of the industries that threaten our shared future.



Divestment is a powerful tool being used around the world to put pressure on the companies maintaining the fossil fuel and nuclear weapons industries. Join us for a webinar to demystify divestment. Learn about the power of divestment as a campaign and organizational tool. Hear about its past and current successes to effect change. Understand how you as a can take part and make a difference with your money and in your community.



This will be an informative and interactive webinar, useful for anyone interested in divestment for themselves, their faith community, town, city or other institution.



Speakers:



Susi Snyder



Susi is the programme coordinator at the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. Her responsibilities include facilitating the development and execution of ICAN’s key programmes, including the management of ICAN’s divestment work and engagement with the financial sector.



Nick Cantrell



Nick is the founder and wealth advisor at Green Future Wealth Management. He works with clients to help them align their values with their financial planning, through the use of socially responsible and values-based investments and charitable funds.