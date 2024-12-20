From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Muntjac Issue 1 (Winter 24′) – Community Self Defense Against Fascism & The State
Muntjac: Decolonising Anarchism is anti-copyright, available in print for donations, online for free and also in audiobook form also for free if all goes well. No one turned away for lack of funds.
Downloads available here, physical copies on Ko-fi. Issue 1 features:
“On the forgotten so called race riot” – Sunwo speaks on the 1958 Nottingham pogroms and the resistance against it.
Micelio speaks on the union and the revolutionary potential that worker-led, independent communal unions hold
Marion Koshy writes about their entry and experience in the Houston Socialist Rifle Association, and what we collectively can learn from the SRA.
Simoun Magsalin charts a postcolonial anarchism that practices decoloniality without appropriating from indigenous peoples in the Philippines.
A Harrow Antifascist recounts Asian and Black community defence during the UK August race pogroms
Zhachev calls for a rejection of any attempt to demonise or ostracise militant radicals
p.n writes about their experience in a creative residency and the importance of artists being principled (and fiercely anti-zionist).
Ektin Ekdo asks an important question; are we fighting to be part of british society of to destroy it?
naga discusses the reactionary strains of politics that undergird community self-defence around the identities of East and South East Asians in Britain
Sunwo writes against black britishness as an identity, rather searching for a borderless revolutionary blackness.
poet of da soil writes a poem political manifesto on fourth worldism in britain.
For more information: https://muntjacmag.noblogs.org/mag/
