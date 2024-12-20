top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay U.S. Arts + Action Government & Elections

A government shutdown would affect the arts, music, film and libraries

by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Fri, Dec 20, 2024 8:07AM
A Government Shutdown Would Affect The Arts:
A Government Shutdown Would Affect The Arts:
original image (1500x845)
A government shutdown would affect the arts, music, film and libraries

Many people go to the library to rent films and books.

By Lynda Carson - December 20, 2024

The convicted felon Trump’s latest attack on a continuing resolution is forcing American’s into another partial federal government shutdown that affects the American public, a broad spectrum of government employees, agencies and federal budgets across the nation, including the arts, and libraries…. What a mess.

Reportedly, “The longest government shutdown in United States history ended after 35 days on January 25, 2019, leaving many in the arts world to question what the impact of the shutdown was on the arts. With another possible shutdown looming, Americans for the Arts President and CEO Robert L. Lynch sat down to answer commonly asked questions related to the shutdown’s impact on the arts.

How far-reaching are the effects of the shutdown?

The effects of the shutdown are widespread. The good news about the National Endowment for the Arts (the NEA, a federal agency that receives its annual appropriation from Congress) is that it funds the arts across the country, reaching every Congressional district in all 50 states plus U.S. Territories. The bad news is that any negative impact becomes equally widespread. These are dollars granted not only to nationally based arts and culture organizations, but to locally based small and medium sized organizations, too. A shutdown means a delay in the notification about and delivery of such grants. The arts are a dynamic, entrepreneurial, risk-taking industry often with very thin income/expense margins. NEA funds are matched by states and then leverage other private and public sector resources to support arts and culture in a community.”

https://www.americansforthearts.org/2019/05/15/the-federal-government%E2%80%99s-shutdown-and-its-impact-on-the-arts-%E2%80%93-it%E2%80%99s-a-bigger-deal-than-you-think

According to reports, “As a roadmap for the next Republican administration, Project 2025 has broad implications for libraries across the nation. Project 2025 would, in no small ways, work to dismantle the First Amendment and federal government and remake the public sphere into a radically different America.”

https://www.everylibraryinstitute.org/report_project_2025

Additionally, the convicted felon Donald J. Trump has been attacking reporters and the media lately also.

https://news.google.com/search?q=Trump%20attacks%20media&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

Reportedly, according to The nation, Trump’s attack on the free press is just getting started.

https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/trump-abc-settlement/

Additionally, according to reports, “Between January 1 and August 31, 2024, ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 414 attempts to censor library materials and services. In those cases, 1,128 unique titles were challenged. In the same reporting period last year, ALA tracked 695 attempts with 1,915 unique titles challenged. Though the number of reports to date has declined in 2024, the number of documented attempts to censor books continues to far exceed the numbers prior to 2020. Additionally, instances of soft censorship, where books are purchased but placed in restricted areas, not used in library displays, or otherwise hidden or kept off limits due to fear of challenges illustrate the impact of organized censorship campaigns on students’ and readers’ freedom to read. In some circumstances, books have been preemptively excluded from library collections, taken off the shelves before they are banned, or not purchased for library collections in the first place.”

American Library Association - https://www.ala.org/bbooks/book-ban-data

According to the NEA, (National Education Association), “The 900-page blueprint for a second Trump presidency would gut federal education funding, sanction discrimination against LGBTQ+ students, divert taxpayer funds to private schools, and codify book bans and classroom censorship on a national level. That's just the beginning.”

https://www.nea.org/nea-today/all-news-articles/how-project-2025-would-devastate-public-education

With the latest attacks by the fascist Trump against reporters, and the media, how long will it be before he takes direct aim at banning books and films? As it is, Trump’s attack against the latest continuing resolution is a direct attack on the American people, and additionally a partial government shutdown would affect the National Endowment of the Arts, that includes books and films, music, plays, etc….

For those who may be interested, a number of the films in the list below have been banned in a number of locations, for various reasons.

Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com


Wild In The Streets

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-wild-in-the-streets-1968-10012.html

Network

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-network-1976-224587.html

The Matrix

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-matrix-1999-20397.html

The Da Vinci Code

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-da-vinci-code-2006-21797.html

The Ugly American - Marlon Brando

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-ugly-american-1963-232803.html

Conclave

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-conclave-2024-289268.html

The Last Temptation of Christ

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-last-temptation-of-christ-1988-237279.html

A Face In The crowd

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-a-face-in-the-crowd-1957-228939.html

The Candidate

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-candidate-1972-232271.html

The Contender

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-contender-2000-12873.html

Borat

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-borat-2006-2078.html

Taking Off

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-taking-off-1971-231318.html

Barbarella

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-barbarella-1968-2283.html

JFK

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-jfk-1991-21389.html

Myra Breckinridge

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-myra-breckinridge-1970-244720.html

Brokeback Mountain

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-brokeback-mountain-2005-23039.html

Vanishing Point

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-vanishing-point-1971-6275.html

Logan's Run

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-logans-run-1976-5953.html

The Post

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-post-2017-18187.html

Barbie

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-barbie-2023-277986.html

Colossus: The Forbin Project

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-colossus-the-forbin-project-1970-11366.html

The Andromeda Strain

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-andromeda-strain-1971-224639.html

All The Presidents Men

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-all-the-presidents-men-1976-225075.html

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-one-flew-over-the-cuckoos-nest-1975-21898.html

Bruce Almighty

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-bruce-almighty-2003-1472.html

Victor Victoria

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-victor-victoria-1982-225336.html

Three Days Of The Condor

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-three-days-of-the-condor-1975-224480.html

The Witches of Eastwick

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-witches-of-eastwick-1987-1241.html

The Magic Christian

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-magic-christian-1969-240243.html

Neighbors

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-neighbors-1981-10477.html

The Graduate

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-graduate-1967-20579.html

I Love You, Alice B. Toklas!

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-i-love-you-alice-b-toklas-1968-253704.html

Skidoo

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-skidoo-1968-232099.html

Rosemary’s Baby

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-rosemarys-baby-1968-14000.html

“Untamed Youth”

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-untamed-youth-1957-243433.html

Cruising

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-cruising-1980-18377.html

Lord Love A Duck

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-lord-love-a-duck-1966-244859.html

Being There!

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-being-there-1979-18219.html

Sweet Charity

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-sweet-charity-1969-10118.html

Matinee

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-matinee-1993-10126.html

Luminous Procuress - Tony Serra was involved as the Attorney who helped this project.

https://ww1.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-luminous-procuress-1971-269634.html

Deep Throat - full movie

https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-deep-throat-1972-5458.html

>>>>>>
>>>>>>

Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$155.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code