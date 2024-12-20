From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A government shutdown would affect the arts, music, film and libraries
Many people go to the library to rent films and books.
By Lynda Carson - December 20, 2024
The convicted felon Trump’s latest attack on a continuing resolution is forcing American’s into another partial federal government shutdown that affects the American public, a broad spectrum of government employees, agencies and federal budgets across the nation, including the arts, and libraries…. What a mess.
Reportedly, “The longest government shutdown in United States history ended after 35 days on January 25, 2019, leaving many in the arts world to question what the impact of the shutdown was on the arts. With another possible shutdown looming, Americans for the Arts President and CEO Robert L. Lynch sat down to answer commonly asked questions related to the shutdown’s impact on the arts.
How far-reaching are the effects of the shutdown?
The effects of the shutdown are widespread. The good news about the National Endowment for the Arts (the NEA, a federal agency that receives its annual appropriation from Congress) is that it funds the arts across the country, reaching every Congressional district in all 50 states plus U.S. Territories. The bad news is that any negative impact becomes equally widespread. These are dollars granted not only to nationally based arts and culture organizations, but to locally based small and medium sized organizations, too. A shutdown means a delay in the notification about and delivery of such grants. The arts are a dynamic, entrepreneurial, risk-taking industry often with very thin income/expense margins. NEA funds are matched by states and then leverage other private and public sector resources to support arts and culture in a community.”
https://www.americansforthearts.org/2019/05/15/the-federal-government%E2%80%99s-shutdown-and-its-impact-on-the-arts-%E2%80%93-it%E2%80%99s-a-bigger-deal-than-you-think
According to reports, “As a roadmap for the next Republican administration, Project 2025 has broad implications for libraries across the nation. Project 2025 would, in no small ways, work to dismantle the First Amendment and federal government and remake the public sphere into a radically different America.”
https://www.everylibraryinstitute.org/report_project_2025
Additionally, the convicted felon Donald J. Trump has been attacking reporters and the media lately also.
https://news.google.com/search?q=Trump%20attacks%20media&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Reportedly, according to The nation, Trump’s attack on the free press is just getting started.
https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/trump-abc-settlement/
Additionally, according to reports, “Between January 1 and August 31, 2024, ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 414 attempts to censor library materials and services. In those cases, 1,128 unique titles were challenged. In the same reporting period last year, ALA tracked 695 attempts with 1,915 unique titles challenged. Though the number of reports to date has declined in 2024, the number of documented attempts to censor books continues to far exceed the numbers prior to 2020. Additionally, instances of soft censorship, where books are purchased but placed in restricted areas, not used in library displays, or otherwise hidden or kept off limits due to fear of challenges illustrate the impact of organized censorship campaigns on students’ and readers’ freedom to read. In some circumstances, books have been preemptively excluded from library collections, taken off the shelves before they are banned, or not purchased for library collections in the first place.”
American Library Association - https://www.ala.org/bbooks/book-ban-data
According to the NEA, (National Education Association), “The 900-page blueprint for a second Trump presidency would gut federal education funding, sanction discrimination against LGBTQ+ students, divert taxpayer funds to private schools, and codify book bans and classroom censorship on a national level. That's just the beginning.”
https://www.nea.org/nea-today/all-news-articles/how-project-2025-would-devastate-public-education
With the latest attacks by the fascist Trump against reporters, and the media, how long will it be before he takes direct aim at banning books and films? As it is, Trump’s attack against the latest continuing resolution is a direct attack on the American people, and additionally a partial government shutdown would affect the National Endowment of the Arts, that includes books and films, music, plays, etc….
For those who may be interested, a number of the films in the list below have been banned in a number of locations, for various reasons.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Wild In The Streets
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-wild-in-the-streets-1968-10012.html
Network
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-network-1976-224587.html
The Matrix
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-matrix-1999-20397.html
The Da Vinci Code
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-da-vinci-code-2006-21797.html
The Ugly American - Marlon Brando
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-ugly-american-1963-232803.html
Conclave
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-conclave-2024-289268.html
The Last Temptation of Christ
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-last-temptation-of-christ-1988-237279.html
A Face In The crowd
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-a-face-in-the-crowd-1957-228939.html
The Candidate
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-candidate-1972-232271.html
The Contender
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-contender-2000-12873.html
Borat
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-borat-2006-2078.html
Taking Off
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-taking-off-1971-231318.html
Barbarella
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-barbarella-1968-2283.html
JFK
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-jfk-1991-21389.html
Myra Breckinridge
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-myra-breckinridge-1970-244720.html
Brokeback Mountain
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-brokeback-mountain-2005-23039.html
Vanishing Point
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-vanishing-point-1971-6275.html
Logan's Run
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-logans-run-1976-5953.html
The Post
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-post-2017-18187.html
Barbie
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-barbie-2023-277986.html
Colossus: The Forbin Project
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-colossus-the-forbin-project-1970-11366.html
The Andromeda Strain
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-andromeda-strain-1971-224639.html
All The Presidents Men
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-all-the-presidents-men-1976-225075.html
One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-one-flew-over-the-cuckoos-nest-1975-21898.html
Bruce Almighty
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-bruce-almighty-2003-1472.html
Victor Victoria
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-victor-victoria-1982-225336.html
Three Days Of The Condor
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-three-days-of-the-condor-1975-224480.html
The Witches of Eastwick
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-witches-of-eastwick-1987-1241.html
The Magic Christian
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-magic-christian-1969-240243.html
Neighbors
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-neighbors-1981-10477.html
The Graduate
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-the-graduate-1967-20579.html
I Love You, Alice B. Toklas!
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-i-love-you-alice-b-toklas-1968-253704.html
Skidoo
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-skidoo-1968-232099.html
Rosemary’s Baby
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-rosemarys-baby-1968-14000.html
“Untamed Youth”
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-untamed-youth-1957-243433.html
Cruising
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-cruising-1980-18377.html
Lord Love A Duck
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-lord-love-a-duck-1966-244859.html
Being There!
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-being-there-1979-18219.html
Sweet Charity
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-sweet-charity-1969-10118.html
Matinee
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-matinee-1993-10126.html
Luminous Procuress - Tony Serra was involved as the Attorney who helped this project.
https://ww1.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-luminous-procuress-1971-269634.html
Deep Throat - full movie
https://ww2.m4uhd.tv/watch-movie-deep-throat-1972-5458.html
