A government shutdown would affect the arts, music, film and librariesMany people go to the library to rent films and books.By Lynda Carson - December 20, 2024The convicted felon Trump’s latest attack on a continuing resolution is forcing American’s into another partial federal government shutdown that affects the American public, a broad spectrum of government employees, agencies and federal budgets across the nation, including the arts, and libraries…. What a mess.Reportedly, “The longest government shutdown in United States history ended after 35 days on January 25, 2019, leaving many in the arts world to question what the impact of the shutdown was on the arts. With another possible shutdown looming, Americans for the Arts President and CEO Robert L. Lynch sat down to answer commonly asked questions related to the shutdown’s impact on the arts.How far-reaching are the effects of the shutdown?The effects of the shutdown are widespread. The good news about the National Endowment for the Arts (the NEA, a federal agency that receives its annual appropriation from Congress) is that it funds the arts across the country, reaching every Congressional district in all 50 states plus U.S. Territories. The bad news is that any negative impact becomes equally widespread. These are dollars granted not only to nationally based arts and culture organizations, but to locally based small and medium sized organizations, too. A shutdown means a delay in the notification about and delivery of such grants. The arts are a dynamic, entrepreneurial, risk-taking industry often with very thin income/expense margins. NEA funds are matched by states and then leverage other private and public sector resources to support arts and culture in a community.”According to reports, “As a roadmap for the next Republican administration, Project 2025 has broad implications for libraries across the nation. Project 2025 would, in no small ways, work to dismantle the First Amendment and federal government and remake the public sphere into a radically different America.”Additionally, the convicted felon Donald J. Trump has been attacking reporters and the media lately also.Reportedly, according to The nation, Trump’s attack on the free press is just getting started.Additionally, according to reports, “Between January 1 and August 31, 2024, ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 414 attempts to censor library materials and services. In those cases, 1,128 unique titles were challenged. In the same reporting period last year, ALA tracked 695 attempts with 1,915 unique titles challenged. Though the number of reports to date has declined in 2024, the number of documented attempts to censor books continues to far exceed the numbers prior to 2020. Additionally, instances of soft censorship, where books are purchased but placed in restricted areas, not used in library displays, or otherwise hidden or kept off limits due to fear of challenges illustrate the impact of organized censorship campaigns on students’ and readers’ freedom to read. In some circumstances, books have been preemptively excluded from library collections, taken off the shelves before they are banned, or not purchased for library collections in the first place.”American Library Association - https://www.ala.org/bbooks/book-ban-data According to the NEA, (National Education Association), “The 900-page blueprint for a second Trump presidency would gut federal education funding, sanction discrimination against LGBTQ+ students, divert taxpayer funds to private schools, and codify book bans and classroom censorship on a national level. That's just the beginning.”With the latest attacks by the fascist Trump against reporters, and the media, how long will it be before he takes direct aim at banning books and films? As it is, Trump’s attack against the latest continuing resolution is a direct attack on the American people, and additionally a partial government shutdown would affect the National Endowment of the Arts, that includes books and films, music, plays, etc….For those who may be interested, a number of the films in the list below have been banned in a number of locations, for various reasons.Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com Wild In The StreetsNetworkThe MatrixThe Da Vinci CodeThe Ugly American - Marlon BrandoConclaveThe Last Temptation of ChristA Face In The crowdThe CandidateThe ContenderBoratTaking OffBarbarellaJFKMyra BreckinridgeBrokeback MountainVanishing PointLogan's RunThe PostBarbieColossus: The Forbin ProjectThe Andromeda StrainAll The Presidents MenOne Flew Over The Cuckoo’s NestBruce AlmightyVictor VictoriaThree Days Of The CondorThe Witches of EastwickThe Magic ChristianNeighborsThe GraduateI Love You, Alice B. Toklas!SkidooRosemary’s Baby“Untamed Youth”CruisingLord Love A DuckBeing There!Sweet CharityMatineeLuminous Procuress - Tony Serra was involved as the Attorney who helped this project.Deep Throat - full movie>>>>>>>>>>>>