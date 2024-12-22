From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Vigil4Gaza this holiday season
Date:
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Vigil4Gaza
Location Details:
855 Embarcadero Rd. Palo Alto
corner Embarcadero and El Camino Real
RAIN OR SHINE!
RAIN OR SHINE!
This coming week we will gather twice.
On Sunday Dec 22 from 4pm and again on Christmas Eve Dec 24 from 6pm. On both dates we will be bringing copies of lyrics for Peace and for Palestine appropriate to the season. The Raging Grannies will lead a singalong.
Candlelight and activities for all ages. Please join us!
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 20, 2024 1:31AM
