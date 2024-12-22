Vigil4Gaza this holiday season

Date:

Sunday, December 22, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Vigil4Gaza

Location Details:

855 Embarcadero Rd. Palo Alto

corner Embarcadero and El Camino Real

RAIN OR SHINE!

This coming week we will gather twice.

On Sunday Dec 22 from 4pm and again on Christmas Eve Dec 24 from 6pm. On both dates we will be bringing copies of lyrics for Peace and for Palestine appropriate to the season. The Raging Grannies will lead a singalong.



Candlelight and activities for all ages. Please join us!