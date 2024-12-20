From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rock N Roll Holiday Party & Veg. Potluck
Friday, December 20, 2024
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Party/Street Party
Keith McHenry
London Nelson Community Center
301 Center Street, Santa Cruz
301 Center Street, Santa Cruz
Friday, December 20, 2024, 5 - 9 pm
Rock N Roll Holiday Party & Veg. Potluck
Live Music By The 77 Wonders
Featuring Pop, Swing, Jazz and Holiday
London Nelson Community Center
301 Center Street, Santa Cruz
Free Event / Donations Appreciated
Please bring a healthy dish and beverage to share & your dancing shoes.
Dressy attire is encouraged!
The Real Santa Claus will stop in to see who is naughty or nice!
Sponsor: Brave and Free Santa Cruz
For more info. email: braveandfreesantacruz [at] protonmail.com
For more information: https://braveandfreesantacruz.org/
