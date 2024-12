Friday, December 20, 2024, 5 - 9 pmRock N Roll Holiday Party & Veg. PotluckLive Music By The 77 WondersFeaturing Pop, Swing, Jazz and HolidayLondon Nelson Community Center301 Center Street, Santa CruzFree Event / Donations AppreciatedPlease bring a healthy dish and beverage to share & your dancing shoes.Dressy attire is encouraged!The Real Santa Claus will stop in to see who is naughty or nice!Sponsor: Brave and Free Santa CruzFor more info. email: braveandfreesantacruz [at] protonmail.com