top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/1/2025
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

10th Annual New Years Day Polar Plunge and World Naked Bike Ride-San Francisco Bike Sprint

Polar Plunge Ocean Beach
original image (960x541)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
WNBR-San Francisco
Location Details:
Ocean Beach, The Great Highway and Taraval Street crossing
It's the 10th Annual New Years Day Polar Plunge and World Naked Bike Ride-San Francisco, Plunge & Beach Party.

Since 2011, the Riptide Bar on Taraval sponsored Polar Plunge that has drawn 400 or more people every year. It stands to reason several hundred will show up to plunge, whether or not the sponsors are there to host it. So let's do this. On New Years Day, starting at 10:30 am, begin gathering at the intersection of Taraval and the Great Highway. Beginning and ending at Taraval has worked out well and gives us two laps on the Great Highway, so this is where we will continue to meet for the New Years Day Polar Plunge World Naked Bike Ride. If it isn't raining, then we'll ride down to the Lincoln end of the Great Highway up to the Cliff House, turn around and head to Sloat by the zoo and back to Taraval.

Then we will go down onto Ocean Beach to participate in the Polar Plunge. If the weather is good, we'll stay around afterwards for our Annual WNBR-SF New Years Day Beach Party. If it is raining; we'll plunge and we're done. In past years, many of us have headed up Taraval to some warm libations at the Riptide. It's a great place to meet new friends and introduce fellow plungers to the upcoming World Naked Bike Ride season. As always, nudity is optional; ride as bare as you dare.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1927936347...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 19, 2024 7:08PM
§
by WNBR-San Francisco
Thu, Dec 19, 2024 7:08PM
Polar Plunge, Ocean Beach, Taraval and the Great Highway
original image (699x537)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1927936347...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$155.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code