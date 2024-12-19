10th Annual New Years Day Polar Plunge and World Naked Bike Ride-San Francisco Bike Sprint

Date:

Wednesday, January 01, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

WNBR-San Francisco

Location Details:

Ocean Beach, The Great Highway and Taraval Street crossing

It's the 10th Annual New Years Day Polar Plunge and World Naked Bike Ride-San Francisco, Plunge & Beach Party.



Since 2011, the Riptide Bar on Taraval sponsored Polar Plunge that has drawn 400 or more people every year. It stands to reason several hundred will show up to plunge, whether or not the sponsors are there to host it. So let's do this. On New Years Day, starting at 10:30 am, begin gathering at the intersection of Taraval and the Great Highway. Beginning and ending at Taraval has worked out well and gives us two laps on the Great Highway, so this is where we will continue to meet for the New Years Day Polar Plunge World Naked Bike Ride. If it isn't raining, then we'll ride down to the Lincoln end of the Great Highway up to the Cliff House, turn around and head to Sloat by the zoo and back to Taraval.



Then we will go down onto Ocean Beach to participate in the Polar Plunge. If the weather is good, we'll stay around afterwards for our Annual WNBR-SF New Years Day Beach Party. If it is raining; we'll plunge and we're done. In past years, many of us have headed up Taraval to some warm libations at the Riptide. It's a great place to meet new friends and introduce fellow plungers to the upcoming World Naked Bike Ride season. As always, nudity is optional; ride as bare as you dare.