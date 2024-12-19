From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
At IBT SF Amazon DCK6 Strike, Waymo Google Robo Taxi Stopped & Turned Away from Picket
At the IBT Amazon strike at San Francisco DCK6, a Waymo Google owned robb-taxi was stopped and turned away from the picket line on Toland Ave. The Teamsters have been fighting Democratic governor Gavin Newsom who took $10 million from Google and has twice vetoed a Teamster supported bill that requires a driver for trucks over 10,000 lbs.
Striking IBT Amazon workers at DCK6 in San Francisco on December 19, 2024 as part of a national strike at Amazon turned away a Google owned Waymo lobo-taxi that stopped and then was turned away from the picket line. The California Teamsters have been fighting legislation that required a driver for trucks over 10,000 lbs.
Labor supported Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a State legislative bill protecting drivers twice even though it had overwhelming support in the legislature. Newsom also took $10 million for his campaign by Google and has been a full supporter of autonomous vehicles that threaten the jobs of millions of workers.
Next to the Amazon DCK6 warehouse in San Francisco are the mobile homes of workers who can’t afford housing in San Francisco.
Strikers at San Francisco DCK6 said they are only paid $21 an hour and are only allowed to work 8 hours forcing them to work two and three jobs to survive.
Amazon owner Bezos supported Trump and the previous night had dinner with him to lobby for more government contracts and also to destroy the NLRB which under Project 2025 would be abolished.
Additional Media:
IBT Amazon DCK6 SF Workers & Teamsters Speak Out For A Union & Justice On The Job
https://youtu.be/s0-NwMLyGqo
The War At Amazon For Worker & Union Rights With Michelle Valentin Nieves Amazon Labor Unon VP JFK8
https://youtu.be/_zFdzlJAuYA
Fired Amazon union organizer at Kentucky warehouse alleges retaliation
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/amazon-union-leader-kentucky-fired-retaliation-rcna44489
Shut It Down! Workers Shut Amazon DSF4 San Leandro Warehouse For Health & Safety and Living Wages
https://youtu.be/LpSrDtHhKVs
Bessemer Alabama Amazon Workers Shock Bezos Union Busters & The Fight Against Systemic Racism
https://youtu.be/Ib4Xk3_TGWE
National Day Of Action For Bessemer Amazon Workers
https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/?fbclid=IwAR0oDN7AR_AGi0D8z6iynm1xKilW93EmgR3gs8t6rvCXSd3GxDJSntUbVoo
Organizing Meeting Support Alabama Amazon Workers
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=461776385192382&ref=watch_permalink
#UnionYes #OrganizeTheSouth
Amazon workers are exposing what's happening in Alabama.
https://twitter.com/MorePerfectUS/status/1357796064670212098
Alabama Amazon Organizers & Workers Speak Out On The Valley Labor Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-F7kIhQP9UY&feature=youtu.be
Additional Information:
IBT On San Francisco Amazon DCK6 Workers Joining Teamsters
https://teamster.org/2024/10/amazon-warehouse-workers-in-san-francisco-join-teamsters-union/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Labor supported Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a State legislative bill protecting drivers twice even though it had overwhelming support in the legislature. Newsom also took $10 million for his campaign by Google and has been a full supporter of autonomous vehicles that threaten the jobs of millions of workers.
Next to the Amazon DCK6 warehouse in San Francisco are the mobile homes of workers who can’t afford housing in San Francisco.
Strikers at San Francisco DCK6 said they are only paid $21 an hour and are only allowed to work 8 hours forcing them to work two and three jobs to survive.
Amazon owner Bezos supported Trump and the previous night had dinner with him to lobby for more government contracts and also to destroy the NLRB which under Project 2025 would be abolished.
Additional Media:
IBT Amazon DCK6 SF Workers & Teamsters Speak Out For A Union & Justice On The Job
https://youtu.be/s0-NwMLyGqo
The War At Amazon For Worker & Union Rights With Michelle Valentin Nieves Amazon Labor Unon VP JFK8
https://youtu.be/_zFdzlJAuYA
Fired Amazon union organizer at Kentucky warehouse alleges retaliation
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/amazon-union-leader-kentucky-fired-retaliation-rcna44489
Shut It Down! Workers Shut Amazon DSF4 San Leandro Warehouse For Health & Safety and Living Wages
https://youtu.be/LpSrDtHhKVs
Bessemer Alabama Amazon Workers Shock Bezos Union Busters & The Fight Against Systemic Racism
https://youtu.be/Ib4Xk3_TGWE
National Day Of Action For Bessemer Amazon Workers
https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/?fbclid=IwAR0oDN7AR_AGi0D8z6iynm1xKilW93EmgR3gs8t6rvCXSd3GxDJSntUbVoo
Organizing Meeting Support Alabama Amazon Workers
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=461776385192382&ref=watch_permalink
#UnionYes #OrganizeTheSouth
Amazon workers are exposing what's happening in Alabama.
https://twitter.com/MorePerfectUS/status/1357796064670212098
Alabama Amazon Organizers & Workers Speak Out On The Valley Labor Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-F7kIhQP9UY&feature=youtu.be
Additional Information:
IBT On San Francisco Amazon DCK6 Workers Joining Teamsters
https://teamster.org/2024/10/amazon-warehouse-workers-in-san-francisco-join-teamsters-union/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/7-Zrhsh3mNU
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network