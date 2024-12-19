At the IBT Amazon strike at San Francisco DCK6, a Waymo Google owned robb-taxi was stopped and turned away from the picket line on Toland Ave. The Teamsters have been fighting Democratic governor Gavin Newsom who took $10 million from Google and has twice vetoed a Teamster supported bill that requires a driver for trucks over 10,000 lbs.

Striking IBT Amazon workers at DCK6 in San Francisco on December 19, 2024 as part of a national strike at Amazon turned away a Google owned Waymo lobo-taxi that stopped and then was turned away from the picket line. The California Teamsters have been fighting legislation that required a driver for trucks over 10,000 lbs.Labor supported Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a State legislative bill protecting drivers twice even though it had overwhelming support in the legislature. Newsom also took $10 million for his campaign by Google and has been a full supporter of autonomous vehicles that threaten the jobs of millions of workers.Next to the Amazon DCK6 warehouse in San Francisco are the mobile homes of workers who can't afford housing in San Francisco.Strikers at San Francisco DCK6 said they are only paid $21 an hour and are only allowed to work 8 hours forcing them to work two and three jobs to survive.Amazon owner Bezos supported Trump and the previous night had dinner with him to lobby for more government contracts and also to destroy the NLRB which under Project 2025 would be abolished.