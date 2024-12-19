From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Not one day! Not one dime! Sum up of the Uhuru 3 Sentencing
Date:
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity Movement West
Email:
Location Details:
Online
We will sum up the historic victory at the Uhuru 3 sentencing that took place on Monday where the Uhuru 3 were given three years probation and 300 hours of community service on the conspiracy conviction.
The Uhuru 3 are African People’s Socialist Party Chairman Omali Yeshitela, African People’s Solidarity Committee Chairwoman Penny Hess and Uhuru Solidarity Movement Chair Jesse Nevel. In September they were found not guilty of acting as unregistered Russian agents. In an unfounded and contradictory verdict, they were found guilty of conspiring to act as Russian agents. They are appealing the conspiracy conviction.
For more see the article out today at Hands off Uhuru:
https://handsoffuhuru.org/not-one-day-in-prison-no-fine-in-uhuru-3-sentencing-victory/
--
Zoom:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrdu2hpjMtHtJfyYdYM6dV10nqOoRefwzz#/registration
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/buildusmwest
