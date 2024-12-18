top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Central Valley East Bay North Bay / Marin Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections Racial Justice

Delta Tribal Environmental Coalition Issues Pre-Hearing Conf. Statement for Delta Tunnel Project

by Dan Bacher
Wed, Dec 18, 2024 10:54AM
The administrative hearing officer allows individuals to deliver oral policy statements regarding the project during the public hearing on February 18.
Caleen Sisk, Chief of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe, and Niria Garcia and her child at the McCloud River Bridge Campground. Photo by Dan Bacher
original image (2048x1365)
Stockton, Calif. — On February 18, 2025 the State Water Resources Control Board will be holding a public hearing to determine action on the Department of Water Resources’ (DWR) petitions to change water rights permits related to the Delta Conveyance Project, AKA Delta Tunnel.

According to the Delta Tribal Environmental Coalition (DTEC), “There are significant procedural and legal concerns regarding DWR’s petitions to change water rights. This includes the fact that DWR’s permits expired over 15 years ago and the Board should not proceed without resolving these expired permits or confirming that these rights even exist.”

“In addition, there is a clear lack of due process and a number of significant uncertainties that further warrants a pause in these proceedings, including a completed Bay-Delta Plan,” the DTEC stated. 

The Delta Tribal Environmental Coalition, including the Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, Winnemem Wintu Tribe, Little Manila Rising, and Restore the Delta, and their partners at the San Francisco Baykeeper, California Indian Environmental Alliance, and Golden State Salmon Association have filed their pre-hearing conference statement in response to DWR’s petitions.

“We are doing all we can to argue that these proceedings should not move forward until there is clarity and proper procedure to ensure a fair and lawful process. Moving forward with these proceedings without knowing what, if any, water rights DWR currently has and in the absence of a completed Bay-Delta plan is a waste of resources and not in the best interest of Californians,” the coalition argued.

How to make comments: The administrative hearing officer allows individuals to deliver oral policy statements regarding the project during the public hearing on February 18th. If you’re not already a party to a lawsuit but wish to make your position known, you must file a Notice of Intent (NOI) with the administrative hearing office as soon as possible.

You can download the NOI form here: (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vMOGlVS0fxyOAn8NRUAkpK5mxc717MPA/view) and email your completed form to info [at] restorethedelta.org. Their team will assist with submitting it to the service list. Note that you are not required to submit your policy statement at this time—only the completed NOI.

Background: Central Valley salmon and Delta fish are in worst-ever crisis

Governor Gavin Newsom’s campaign to build the Delta Tunnel comes as Central Valley salmon and Delta fish populations are in their worst-ever crisis. The Delta Smelt, an indicator species that was once the most abundant fish in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, is virtually extinct in the wild, due to massive water exports to agribusiness and other factors over the past several decades. Zero smelt have been caught over the past six years in the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Midwater Trawl Survey.

The ocean and river salmon fishing seasons have been closed for the past two years, due to the collapse of Sacramento River and Klamath River fall-run Chinook salmon populations. Meanwhile, endangered winter and spring-Chinook salmon populations are moving closer to extinction. Butte Creek, once the stronghold of spring run Chinook, saw a record low of 100 fish return to spawn last year and an even lower number of fish this year.

The Delta Tunnel will divert Sacramento River water before it reaches the Delta when what imperiled fish populations need is more water flowing through the Delta, not less.    
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$155.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code