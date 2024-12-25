From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Christmas Community Dinner
Date:
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Steve Pleich
Email:
Phone:
(831) 466-6078
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Wednesday, December 25, 2024, 11 AM - 2 PM
CHRISTMAS COMMUNITY DINNER
Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Free to Attend - Live Entertainment - Donations Appreciated
Enjoy a traditional Christmas meal with vegetarian options.
Join us for a day of true community as we eat, share stories and celebrate the holiday spirit.
*VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED!
Please consider donating food, money & warm clothing.
Volunteers are needed to prep & serve food, clean up, greet, entertain, compost, etc.
Contact: Steve Pleich:
Call: (831) 466-6078
Email: vetshalldinner [at] gmail.com
DONATIONS can be made on line at: https://gofund.me/78799841
The holidays are a joyous time for our community, but as we celebrate the fellowship and good cheer of the season, we must not forget those who face the challenges of houselessness or reduced economic circumstances throughout the year. For more than 35 years, the Veterans in Santa Cruz have provided Holiday Dinners to hundreds of our friends and neighbors in need. The Vets and the Friends of Christmas are preparing to once again host the Christmas Community Dinner. We are asking our community to help make this a special event by donating some time or a few of your holiday dollars to support the meal. Please help make this a season of joy and generosity for the less fortunate. Just as importantly, we are asking for donations of warm weather gear of any kind to help provide some winter and holiday cheer.
SPONSORS:
Veterans for Peace, Veterans Memorial Building Board of Trustees, Friends of Christmas & YOU!
Happy Holidays and Thank You!
Veterans for Peace is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization, IRS # 81-1468342
PLEASE INVITE FRIENDS!
CHRISTMAS COMMUNITY DINNER
Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Free to Attend - Live Entertainment - Donations Appreciated
Enjoy a traditional Christmas meal with vegetarian options.
Join us for a day of true community as we eat, share stories and celebrate the holiday spirit.
*VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED!
Please consider donating food, money & warm clothing.
Volunteers are needed to prep & serve food, clean up, greet, entertain, compost, etc.
Contact: Steve Pleich:
Call: (831) 466-6078
Email: vetshalldinner [at] gmail.com
DONATIONS can be made on line at: https://gofund.me/78799841
The holidays are a joyous time for our community, but as we celebrate the fellowship and good cheer of the season, we must not forget those who face the challenges of houselessness or reduced economic circumstances throughout the year. For more than 35 years, the Veterans in Santa Cruz have provided Holiday Dinners to hundreds of our friends and neighbors in need. The Vets and the Friends of Christmas are preparing to once again host the Christmas Community Dinner. We are asking our community to help make this a special event by donating some time or a few of your holiday dollars to support the meal. Please help make this a season of joy and generosity for the less fortunate. Just as importantly, we are asking for donations of warm weather gear of any kind to help provide some winter and holiday cheer.
SPONSORS:
Veterans for Peace, Veterans Memorial Building Board of Trustees, Friends of Christmas & YOU!
Happy Holidays and Thank You!
Veterans for Peace is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization, IRS # 81-1468342
PLEASE INVITE FRIENDS!
For more information: https://gofund.me/78799841
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 18, 2024 3:26AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network