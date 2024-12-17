Sign and Share this Petition! Join Us in Calling on UC Santa Cruz Jewish Studies to Drop All Funding and Ties to the Helen Diller Foundation!

Since 2010, the Helen Diller Foundation has donated a combined $1,875,000 to six groups that the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as hate groups: The David Horowitz Freedom Center, the American Freedom Law Center, the Center for Security Policy, the American Freedom Defense Initiative, Turning Point USA, and Cultures in Context Incorporated. The Helen Diller Foundation has given another $8,875,000 to explicitly Zionist, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim groups including AMCHA Initiative; Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces; Israel Project; The National Library of Israel, USA; American Israel Education Foundation; Jewish Institute for National Security Efforts; Central Fund of Israel; Cufi Foundation; Shurat Ha Din Israel Law Center; Israel Allies Foundation; Philos Project; Middle East Forum; and Independent Women’s Forum. Despite this pattern of funding harmful institutions, Jewish Studies continues to accept money from the Helen Diller Foundation, a total of $500,000 since 2012.

JEWISH STUDIES TAKES FUNDING FROM A GROUP COMPLICIT IN ATTACKING UCSC CRITICAL RACE & ETHNIC STUDIES AND ANTIZIONIST JEWS ON CAMPUS

The Helen Diller Foundation's funding of AMCHA, to the tune of $40,000 since 2012, enables the group in their campaign of waging war on the UCSC Critical Race & Ethnic Studies department. Their smear campaigns and bad-faith accusations of antisemitism against the department and its faculty have resulted in thousands of harassing emails being sent to CRES faculty, including death threats. AMCHA is an openly zionist organization and considers any criticism of the state to be antisemitic, including a recent book talk given on campus by israeli Jew Maya Wind. AMCHA has even classified Jews Against White Supremacy UCSC as an antisemitic entity. In a 2015 op-ed, AMCHA’s founder claimed that “campus anti-racism protests are bad for the Jews.” This is who Jewish Studies shares funding with!

UC Alumni 4 Palestine is an autonomous, grassroots group of alumni from across the UC system that aims to support students in their advocacy, and use our capacity and influence as University of California alumni to fight for justice and the liberation of Palestine. Follow us on Instagram for more timely updates.