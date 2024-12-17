Holding Hasslers Against the Homeless Accountable

Date:

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Robert Norse

Email:

Phone:

8314234833

Location Details:

115 Coral St. in front of "Housing Matters"

HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) will be setting up an information gathering table that also provides updates on upcoming events in the Coral St. area.



In recent days, Hiway 1 encampments, those along the levee on River St., the library parking lot, and Wheelworks--to name only a few have--recently faced harassment or dispersal and have had their communities scattered in cold and rainy weather.



We will be also gathering accounts of the treatment of folks living outside in terms of property loss, eviction/deportation threats, denial of services from "service organizations", and experiences on the ground and in vehicles from those who have lost shelter.



We will also be seeing suggestions of gaps, abuses, and corrective measures needed to make existing services both cost-effective, humane, and helpful.