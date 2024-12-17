top
California Central Valley U.S. Racial Justice

2024 Breakfast with Christmas, Sunset with Hanukkah and Midnight with Kwanzaa - Celebrate

by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Tue, Dec 17, 2024 12:51AM
Our 26th Annual, California State Capitol Kwanzaa continues to push the agenda towards expanded "Black Agriculture Production" throughout all aspects of California Agriculture and beyond.
Our 26th Annual, California State Capitol Kwanzaa continues to push the agenda towards expanded "Black Agriculture Production" throughou...
original image (985x1230)
Ancient "First Fruits of the Harvest" requires a deep dive and historical cultural resource study to fully comprehend the basic notion of Matunda Ya Kwanza - California 175

2024 Breakfast at Christmas, Sunset with Hanukkah and Midnight with Kwanzaa reflects a very unique alignment to consider researching and analyzing the origins of each Holiday.

Our California State Capitol, for over a quarter century, celebrates all three in a good way.

Our "California Grown" Global Pan African Kwanzaa Holiday continues to enjoy explosive growth around the world.

From the massive Los Angeles Rebellion in 1965, the conditions exploded and a positive birth through the Renaissance of "Matunda Ya Kwanza" continues to grow...

The original intent and modern expressions of celebrating year round agriculture production is rooted in 7 universal principles, 7 symbols enjoyed on all 7 continents of the world.

Going forward, many are considering joining our research and celebration of essential commonalities thanking the creator for a bountiful agricultural harvest; as we build a Renaissance of Black Agriculture as the foundation of our Cultures.

"Can we just grow some food?" remains our basic notion in a broader context. 2025 US Farm Bill conversation continues... currently US Black Agriculture Producers are @ 2 percent of the US Agriculture industry down from nearly 15 percent, 100 years ago.

Globally, Pan African Agriculture Harvest Festivals have a distant history, notwithstanding the unique expression by American of African Ancestry reconnecting to our global extended family.

Matunda Ya Kwanzaa - California 175 we honor early California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry who build towns, made salient contributions to California Agriculture as "hidden figures come to life.

Irreechaa: Celebrated by the Oromo people of Ethiopia

Ikore: Celebrated by the Yoruba people of Nigeria

Homowo: Celebrated by the Ga people of Ghana

New Yam Festival (Iwa ji): Celebrated by the Igbo of Nigeria

Umkhosi Wokweshwama: Celebrated by the Zulu people of South Africa

The expression of migrations throughout the Western Hemisphere have unique stories.

Habari Gani !!!
For more information: https://www.officialkwanzaawebsite.org/
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
