Tax the rich, feed the poor, until there are no rich no moreBy Lynda Carson - December 16, 2024Because of the rich and powerful, we are on the brink of another partial federal government shutdown that would harm millions of Americans if it occurs. Our country is in such a mess, and I never forgot that Alvin Lee of Ten Years After sang his beautiful song years ago called, “I’d Love To Change The World,” but I don’t know what to do. Our country is in a worse mess now than it was back in the 60s, and like Alvin Lee, I do not know what to do about it. Michael Moore posted something about Luigi Mangione recently, and sometimes I wonder if Luigi Mangione was listening to “I’d Love To Change The World,” when he wrote his manifesto as to why he assassinated the CEO of United HealthCare.According to Michael Moore, in part he states, “It’s been three days since Luigi Mangione’s manifesto was discovered in his backpack explaining why he assassinated the CEO of United HealthCare.In Mangione’s manifesto, he said that he was not the “most qualified person to lay out the full argument” against our for-profit healthcare industry. Apparently, to Mangione, one of those qualified people — is me. In his manifesto, he references how I’ve “illuminated the corruption and greed,” implying folks should go to my work to understand the complexity — and the power-hungry abuse — within our current system.It’s not often that my work gets a killer five-star review from an actual killer. And thus, my phone has been ringing off the hook which is bad news because my phone doesn’t have a hook. Emails are pouring in. Text messages. Requests from many in the media. The messages all sound something like this:“Luigi mentioned you in his manifesto. That people should listen to you. Will you come on our show, or talk to our reporter and tell them that you condemn murder!?”Hmmm. Do I condemn murder? That’s an odd question. In Fahrenheit 9/11, I condemned the murder of hundreds of thousands of innocent Iraqi people and the senseless murder of our own American soldiers at the hands of our American government.In Bowling for Columbine, I condemned the murder of 50,000 Americans every year at the hands of our gun industry and our politicians who do nothing to stop it.”We Are Facing A Partial Federal Government Shutdown Again:Reportedly, “Federal agencies are facing a partial shutdown on Dec. 21 at midnight if Congress doesn't pass another continuing resolution or the funding bills for fiscal 2025. Agencies began preparing for a partial government shutdown on Friday as required under Circular A-11, which initiates the process when the expiration of current funding is a week away. House Speaker Mike Johnson, however, said last week that negotiations to extend the current CR are moving forward. The White House asked Congress in November to add more than $98 billion to the next CR in additional funding to help respond to disasters.”Additionally, reportedly, “House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole told reporters Monday (today) that a short-term government funding bill (continuing resolution) will go through mid-March.”Indeed. In addition to facing another partial federal government shutdown, perhaps as a way to solve that problem, at a minimum, the rich should pay a minimum of 30%in taxes based on their assets, income, properties, stocks and bonds that they own. Additionally, the filthy rich billionaires should pay 50% in taxes based on their assets, income, properties, stocks and bonds that they own, and perhaps much more.Massive 2017 Trump Tax Cuts:Reportedly, recently the “Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated that extending all the provisions of the 2017 Trump tax cuts, it could add more than $5 trillion to the deficit through fiscal year 2035, if they are extended.For their part, Trump campaign officials have floated cuts in federal spending as a way to eliminate the nation's growing deficit. Billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been tapped by Trump to create recommendations on slashing spending, with the pair saying their Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, plans to cut $500 billion in costs.”That’s right! If the Trump administration, Musk and Ramaswamy make $500 billion in tax cuts to our nation’s federal domestic programs assisting the American public, it would be a catastrophe of major proportions. A catastrophe to our housing assistance programs, healthcare programs, schools and education, food programs, heating programs, childcare programs, food safety programs, environmental protections, safety programs, and many, many other programs assisting the American public.Additionally, with the homophobic Franklin Graham Jr. supporting the fascist convicted felon Donald J. Trump, and Graham’s TV commercials appearing in the San Francisco Bay Area promoting his holy roller bible thumping organized right-wing religious activities, it appears apparent that Jesus does not love us anymore.Despite being dead for the past 2,000 years, just try to imagine Jesus being a supporter of the Trump supporting Franklin Graham Jr., the voters who elected the fascist convicted felon Trump back into office, or the billionaires Trump wants to have running his administration.If the list of rich people named below and other rich people and billionaires paid their fair share of taxes, our country would be in much better shape.Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com Money owed to celebritiesThe list below was put together by Lynda Carson...12:05 AM PRODUCTIONS LLC JIMMY KIMMEL LHOLLYWOODCA90028$43.99Property#: 972561012Address: 6834 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, SUITE 401,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: JUPITER IMAGESDescription: Vendor ChecksJIMMY KIMMEL LIVEHOLLYWOODCA90028- 6116$300.00Property#: 978294120Address: 6834 HOLLYWOOD BLVD,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: EPSON AMERICA INCDescription: Misc Outstanding ChecksJIMMY KIMMEL LIVELOS ANGELESCA90028$24.50Property#: 1013585082Address: 6834 HOLLYWOOD BLVD FL 4,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: FEDERAL EXPRESS CORPORATIONDescription: Customer OverpaymentsJIMMY KIMMEL LIVEHOLLYWOODCA90028- 0000$106.00Property#: 1026230559Address: 6834 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, SUITE 504,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: ALLIED UNIVERSAL TOPCO LLCDescription: Credit Balance- Accts RecJIMMY KIMMEL LIVEHOLLYWOODCA90028- 6102$618.95Property#: 1029726082Address: 6840 HOLLYWOOD BLVD,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: REYES COCA COLA BOTTLING L L CDescription: Credit Balance- Accts RecJIMMY KIMMEL LIVE ON ABCCOMBURBANKCA91521$83.44Property#: 956846116Address: ATTN: BUENA VISTA INTERNET GRO, 500 S. BUENA VISTA ST.,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: LINKSHARE CORPORATIONDescription: Payments for Goods & ServicesFONDA JANELOS ANGELESCA90024- 0000$201.93Property#: 963593582Address: 10880 WILSHIRE, #2110,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: NBC UNIVERSAL INCDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryFONDA JANELOS ANGELESCA90067$6.00Property#: 1034075934Address: 10204 CENTURY WOODS DR,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INCDescription: Accounts PayableTRANSWORLD ARTISTS 1 FSO MEL GIBSONBURBANKCA91522$193.47Property#: 1002463133Address: 4000 WARNER BLVD. R 17,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: SESAME WORKSHOPDescription: Accounts PayableNEWSOM GAVIN00000$40.00Property#: 969565885Address:Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: UNITED LABOR BANKDescription: Cashier's ChecksEASTWOOD CLINTHOLLYWOODCA90028$1.00Property#: 984537983Address: C/O BRUSE RAMER ESQ., GANG/TYRE/RAMER/BROWN INC, 6400 SUNSET BLVD,Co-Owner: MALPASO PRODUCTIONSProperty Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: GEP ATL LLC DBA ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERSDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryFSO CLINT EASTWOOD MALPASO COMPANYLOS ANGELESCA90025$3,987.54Property#: 999782512Address: 11766 WILSHIRE BLVD, 9 FL, MALPASO COMPANY,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: NBCUNIVERSAL MEDIA LLCDescription: Misc Outstanding ChecksMALPASO CO&C EASTWOOD FSO CLINT EASTWOODLOS ANGELESCA90025$50.00Property#: 999783920Address: 11766 WILSHIRE BLVD, 9 FL, MALPASO COMPANY,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: NBCUNIVERSAL MEDIA LLCDescription: Misc Outstanding ChecksSCHWARZENEGGER ARNOLDSANTA MONICACA90405$490.10Property#: 1017454927Address: 3110 MAINT ST STE 300,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: THE BANCORP BANKDescription: Unredeemed Gift CertificatesCLYDE IS HUNGRY PRODUCTI FSO SEAN PENNLOS ANGELESCA90067$18.96Property#: 999781778Address: 1925 CENTURY PARK EAST SUITE, C O KBWTR,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: NBCUNIVERSAL MEDIA LLCDescription: Misc Outstanding ChecksFSO SEAN PENNLOS ANGELESCA90067$121.31Property#: 1005589155Address: CLYDE IS HUNGRY PRODS. INC, C/O KAUFMAN AND BERNSTEIN, 1925 CENTURY PARK E STE 800,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WB STUDIO ENTERPRISES INCDescription: Production PaymentsPENN SEANLOS ANGELESCA90067$2,248.01Property#: 1009493063Address: 10100 SANTA MONICA BLVD SUIT, 10100 SANTA MONICA BLVD SUIT, C O KBLR,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: PARAMOUNT PICTURES CORPORATIONDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryMUSK ELONSANTA MONICACA90403$400.00Property#: 1032034885Address: 972 PALISADES BEACH ROAD,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: TESLA, INC.Description: Accounts PayableMUSK ELONSANTA MONICACA90403$400.00Property#: 1032034886Address: 972 PALISADES BEACH ROAD,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: TESLA, INC.Description: Accounts PayableFSO DOLLY PARTON DOLLY PARTON PRLOS ANGELESCA90069$1,031.00Property#: 988320067Address: 9220 SUNSET BLVD,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: NBCUNIVERSAL MEDIA LLCDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryPARTON DOLLYLOS ANGELESCA90067$735.88Property#: 1014091842Address: 1880 CENTURY PARK E, SUITE 1600,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: RCH SHAREHOLDER SERVICES LLCDescription: IRA - CashTHORNTON BILLY BOBLOS ANGELESCA90048$4.63Property#: 983290779Address: 116 N ROBERTSON BLVD,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.Description: Credit Balance- Accts RecFSO DEMI MOORECA90025$71.09Property#: 960288368Address: UNKNOWN,Co-Owner: RUFGLEN FILMS INCProperty Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: PARAMOUNT PICTURES CORPORATIONDescription: Accounts PayableBARBARA STREISAND AND CASUAL DBEVERLY HILLSCA90210-$72.41Property#: 12754613Address: 10880 WILSHIRE BLVD STE 2110,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: CHUBB GROUP OF INSURANCE COMPADescription: Court settlementsNEIL YOUNGBEVERLY HILLSCA90211- 3129$265.12Property#: 960813944Address: DBA SILVER FIDDLE MUSIC, 8501 WILSHIRE BLVD STE 220,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WARNER MUSIC GROUP INC.Description: Vendor ChecksNEIL YOUNGOCEANSIDECA92057$154.90Property#: 1010024701Address: 3929 SAN MIGUEL CT,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WALT DISNEY COMPANY THEDescription: Customer OverpaymentsRUSSELL KURT00000$46.36Property#: 990043613Address:Co-Owner: HAWN GOLDIEProperty Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: ARROWHEAD GENERAL INSURANCE AGENCY INC.Description: Premium RefundJOLIE-VOIGHT ANGELINABEVERLY HILLSCA90212- 0000$405.08Property#: 16070073Address: 468 ROXBURY DR. #506,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: CAST & CREW TALENT SERVICES, INC.Description: Salaries/wagesJOLIE-VOIGHT ANGELINALOS ANGELESCA90048-$1,312.40Property#: 17115539Address: C/O INDUSTRY ENTERTAINMENT,Co-Owner: PALUS INFIGO INCProperty Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: SCIE, LLCDescription: Salaries/wagesFSO TOM CRUISEBEVERLY HILLSCA90212- 1825$505.32Property#: 17521423Address: CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY, 9830 WILSHIRE BLVD,Co-Owner: MCLEOD PRODUCTIONS INCProperty Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: PARAMOUNT PICTURES CORPORATIONDescription: Vendor paymentsFSO TOM CRUISECA90212- 1825$733.67Property#: 960288191Address: UNKNOWN,Co-Owner: MCLEOD PRODUCTIONS INCProperty Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: PARAMOUNT PICTURES CORPORATIONDescription: Accounts PayableTRAVOLTA JOHNGLENDALECA91203$0.07Property#: 984523889Address: 801 NORTH BRAND BLVD., SUITE 665,Co-Owner: JTP FILMSProperty Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: GEPCB LLC DBA ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERSDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryBALE CHRISTIANMANHATTAN BEACH90266-$116.59Property#: 4531342Address: 3101 OAK AVE,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WALT DISNEY PICTURES AND TELEVISIONDescription: OtherFREEMAN MORGANLOS ANGELESCA90064$146.61Property#: 1029554003Address: 2440 S SEPULVEDA BLVD 125,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: BROADCAST MUSIC INCDescription: Accounts PayableFREEMAN MORGANLOS ANGELESCA90064$296.09Property#: 1029554004Address: 2440 S SEPULVEDA BLVD 125,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: BROADCAST MUSIC INCDescription: Accounts PayableREEVES KEANULOS ANGELESCA90067$0.01Property#: 984552170Address: 1801 CENTURY PARK E. #2160,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: GEP ATL LLC DBA ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERSDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryFSO HUGH JACKMANBEVERLY HILLSCA90210$7.32Property#: 1011055897Address: GUNAS INC., C/O WME, 9601 WILSHIRE BLVD,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WB STUDIO ENTERPRISES INCDescription: Production PaymentsDOWNEY JR ROBERTLOS ANGELESCA90069$27.63Property#: 952992279Address: 9229 SUNSET BLVD, 414,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANYDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryDOWNEY JR ROBERTVENICECA90294$105.30Property#: 1030760089Address: PO BOX 510,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WALT DISNEY COMPANY THEDescription: Misc Outstanding ChecksDOWNEY JR ROBERTENCINOCA91436$4.33Property#: 1036451065Address: C/O FRATTALI & SALEM LLP, 16133 VENTURA BLVD STE#545,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WB STUDIO ENTERPRISES INCDescription: Production PaymentsFSO RYAN GOSLINGLOS ANGELESCA90069$45.45Property#: 1005589129Address: MOTEL MOVIES, C/O IFA TALENT AGENCY - FELDMA, 8730 SUNSET BLVD.,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WB STUDIO ENTERPRISES INCDescription: Production PaymentsFSO RYAN GOSLINGLOS ANGELESCA90069$293.49Property#: 1011056284Address: MOTEL MOVIES, C/O IFA TALENT AGENCY - FELDMA, 8730 SUNSET BLVD.,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WB STUDIO ENTERPRISES INCDescription: Production PaymentsJOHANSSON SCARLETTLOS ANGELESCA90067$428.00Property#: 984507418Address: 1801 CENTURY PARK EAST, SUITE 2400,Co-Owner: PERIWINKLE PRODUCTION INCProperty Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: GEP ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES INC DBA ENDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryBLANCHETT CATELOS ANGELESCA90067$38.31Property#: 997091674Address: 2000 AVE OF THE STARS,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANYDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryFSO CATE BLANCHETTBEVERLY HILLSCA90212$32.21Property#: 1005588531Address: DIRTY FILMS, C/O C.A.A. / CHARLES MELNIKER, 9830 WILSHIRE BLVD.,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WB STUDIO ENTERPRISES INCDescription: Production PaymentsBONHAM CARTER HELENABEVERLY HILLSCA90210$362.25Property#: 985929322Address: 9601 WILSHIRE BLVD 3RD FLOOR, C/O ADAM ISAACS ENDEAVOR AGENC,Co-Owner: PIGS CAN FLY INCProperty Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WB STUDIO ENTERPRISES INCDescription: Production PaymentsBONHAM CARTER HELENA00000$3.49Property#: 996833003Address:Co-Owner: PIGS CAN FLY INCProperty Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WB STUDIO ENTERPRISES INCDescription: Production PaymentsCARTER HELENA BONHAMBEVERLY HILLSCA90210$690.53Property#: 987074497Address: CO ENDEAVOR TALENT, 9601 WILSHIRE BLVD 3RD FL,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANYDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryHARRELSON WOODY HOMEFOLK FSOLOS ANGELESCA90025$157.50Property#: 954082550Address: 10780 SANTA MONICA BLVD. SUIT,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: METRO-GOLDWYN-MAYER STUDIOS INC.Description: Wages, Payroll, SalaryFSO JODIE FOSTERBEVERLY HILLSCA90211-$503.35Property#: 16600095Address: I C M, 8942 WILSHIRE BLVD,Co-Owner: EGG PICTURES INCProperty Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: PARAMOUNT PICTURES CORPORATIONDescription: Vendor paymentsFSO EMMA STONESTUDIO CITYCA91604$23.46Property#: 1011055848Address: FRUIT TREE ENTERPRISES INC., 4112 RHODES AVE,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WB STUDIO ENTERPRISES INCDescription: Production PaymentsFSO EMMA STONESTUDIO CITYCA91604$12.90Property#: 1019577528Address: FRUIT TREE ENTERPRISES INC., 4112 RHODES AVENUE,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WB STUDIO ENTERPRISES INCDescription: Production PaymentsLAWRENCE JENNIFERSAN DIMASCA91773- 3229$715.70Property#: 9743635Address: 1331 HANSEL LN,Co-Owner: FLEMING NANCY LProperty Indicator : Securities1 - 4 SharesProperty Type :Reported By: WALT DISNEY CO THEDescription: SecuritiesWITHERSPOON REESELOS ANGELESCA90067$59.28Property#: 978215893Address: 2029 CENTURY PARK EAST #1500,Co-Owner: LADYBIRD INCProperty Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: GEP ATL LLC DBA ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERSDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryWITHERSPOON REESELOS ANGELESCA90067$768.33Property#: 981941394Address: 2029 CENTURY PARK EAST, SUITE 508,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANYDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryWU CONSTANCELOS ANGELESCA90039$0.66Property#: 987365570Address: 2564 LAKE VIEW AVE.,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: CAST & CREW BV PAYROLL LLC DTBVDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryWU CONSTANCELOS ANGELESCA90039$250.00Property#: 1010098276Address: 2564 LAKE VIEW AVE,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: SUNDANCE INSTITUTEDescription: Expense ChecksKEATON DIANEBEVERLY HILLSCA90211$0.93Property#: 1013082354Address: 311 N ROBERTSON BLVD, APT 659,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WALT DISNEY COMPANY THEDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryCONNELLY JENNIFERPACIFIC PALISADESCA90272- 3819$37.81Property#: 1002430100Address: 947 HARTZELL ST,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC FKA TIME WARNDescription: Refunds DueGOLDBERG WHOOPICA00000$1.00Property#: 968011909Address: 9255 SUNSET BLVD #801, LOS ANGELES CA 90069-0000, USA,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: NBC UNIVERSAL INCDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryOPRAH WINFREY NETWORKLOS ANGELESCA90036$68.47Property#: 994888927Address: 5700 WILSHIRE BLVD STE 120,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: FEDERAL EXPRESS CORPORATIONDescription: Customer OverpaymentsOPRAH WINFREY NETWORKWEST HOLLYWOODCA90046- 6703$1.44Property#: 1020680022Address: PAYABLES@HARPO COM, 1041 N FORMOSA AVE,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: FEDERAL EXPRESS CORPORATIONDescription: Accounts PayableBARRYMORE DREWBEVERLY HILLSCA90212$0.72Property#: 1030743527Address: PAPILLON PRODUCTIONS INC, 9100 WILSHIRE BLVD STE 1000W,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WALT DISNEY COMPANY THEDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryRYAN MEGHOLLYWOODCA90028-$95.81Property#: 13754577Address: 7065 HOLLYWOOD BLV,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WARNER BROSDescription: Salaries/wagesRYAN MEGBEVERLY HILLSCA90212$5.34Property#: 963779703Address: CO WILLIAM MORRIS AGENCY, ONE WILLIAM MORRIS PLACE,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANYDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryFIELD SALLYLOS ANGELESCA90048$469.50Property#: 1001592387Address: 6310 SAN VINCENTE BLVD, 501,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WALT DISNEY COMPANY THEDescription: Wages, Payroll, SalaryFSO DAKOTA FANNINGBEVERLY HILLSCA90210$276.57Property#: 1019577396Address: C/O HANSENJACOBSONTELLER ET, KOTEE PICTURES INC., 450 N. ROXBURY DR. 8TH FLR,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WB STUDIO ENTERPRISES INCDescription: Production PaymentsCHASTAIN JESSICABEVERLY HILLSCA90210$43.67Property#: 976690773Address: C/O PARADIGM, 360 N CRESCENT DR N BUILDNG,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: WB STUDIO ENTERPRISES INC.Description: Production PaymentsCHASTAIN JESSICALOS ANGELESCA90024$442.50Property#: 997092496Address: 10960 WILSHIRE BLVD, STE 1900,Property Indicator : CashProperty Type :Reported By: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANYDescription: Wages, Payroll, Salary>>>>>>>>>>>>>>