Tax the rich, feed the poor, until there are no rich no more
The Hollywood Stars & The Rich Need To Pay Their Fair Share Of Taxes:
Tax the rich, feed the poor, until there are no rich no more
By Lynda Carson - December 16, 2024
Because of the rich and powerful, we are on the brink of another partial federal government shutdown that would harm millions of Americans if it occurs. Our country is in such a mess, and I never forgot that Alvin Lee of Ten Years After sang his beautiful song years ago called, “I’d Love To Change The World,” but I don’t know what to do. Our country is in a worse mess now than it was back in the 60s, and like Alvin Lee, I do not know what to do about it.
Michael Moore posted something about Luigi Mangione recently, and sometimes I wonder if Luigi Mangione was listening to “I’d Love To Change The World,” when he wrote his manifesto as to why he assassinated the CEO of United HealthCare.
According to Michael Moore, in part he states, “It’s been three days since Luigi Mangione’s manifesto was discovered in his backpack explaining why he assassinated the CEO of United HealthCare.
In Mangione’s manifesto, he said that he was not the “most qualified person to lay out the full argument” against our for-profit healthcare industry. Apparently, to Mangione, one of those qualified people — is me. In his manifesto, he references how I’ve “illuminated the corruption and greed,” implying folks should go to my work to understand the complexity — and the power-hungry abuse — within our current system.
It’s not often that my work gets a killer five-star review from an actual killer. And thus, my phone has been ringing off the hook which is bad news because my phone doesn’t have a hook. Emails are pouring in. Text messages. Requests from many in the media. The messages all sound something like this:
“Luigi mentioned you in his manifesto. That people should listen to you. Will you come on our show, or talk to our reporter and tell them that you condemn murder!?”
Hmmm. Do I condemn murder? That’s an odd question. In Fahrenheit 9/11, I condemned the murder of hundreds of thousands of innocent Iraqi people and the senseless murder of our own American soldiers at the hands of our American government.
In Bowling for Columbine, I condemned the murder of 50,000 Americans every year at the hands of our gun industry and our politicians who do nothing to stop it.”
We Are Facing A Partial Federal Government Shutdown Again:
Reportedly, “Federal agencies are facing a partial shutdown on Dec. 21 at midnight if Congress doesn't pass another continuing resolution or the funding bills for fiscal 2025. Agencies began preparing for a partial government shutdown on Friday as required under Circular A-11, which initiates the process when the expiration of current funding is a week away. House Speaker Mike Johnson, however, said last week that negotiations to extend the current CR are moving forward. The White House asked Congress in November to add more than $98 billion to the next CR in additional funding to help respond to disasters.”
Additionally, reportedly, “House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole told reporters Monday (today) that a short-term government funding bill (continuing resolution) will go through mid-March.”
Indeed. In addition to facing another partial federal government shutdown, perhaps as a way to solve that problem, at a minimum, the rich should pay a minimum of 30%in taxes based on their assets, income, properties, stocks and bonds that they own. Additionally, the filthy rich billionaires should pay 50% in taxes based on their assets, income, properties, stocks and bonds that they own, and perhaps much more.
Massive 2017 Trump Tax Cuts:
Reportedly, recently the “Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated that extending all the provisions of the 2017 Trump tax cuts, it could add more than $5 trillion to the deficit through fiscal year 2035, if they are extended.
For their part, Trump campaign officials have floated cuts in federal spending as a way to eliminate the nation's growing deficit. Billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been tapped by Trump to create recommendations on slashing spending, with the pair saying their Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, plans to cut $500 billion in costs.”
That’s right! If the Trump administration, Musk and Ramaswamy make $500 billion in tax cuts to our nation’s federal domestic programs assisting the American public, it would be a catastrophe of major proportions. A catastrophe to our housing assistance programs, healthcare programs, schools and education, food programs, heating programs, childcare programs, food safety programs, environmental protections, safety programs, and many, many other programs assisting the American public.
Additionally, with the homophobic Franklin Graham Jr. supporting the fascist convicted felon Donald J. Trump, and Graham’s TV commercials appearing in the San Francisco Bay Area promoting his holy roller bible thumping organized right-wing religious activities, it appears apparent that Jesus does not love us anymore.
Despite being dead for the past 2,000 years, just try to imagine Jesus being a supporter of the Trump supporting Franklin Graham Jr., the voters who elected the fascist convicted felon Trump back into office, or the billionaires Trump wants to have running his administration.
If the list of rich people named below and other rich people and billionaires paid their fair share of taxes, our country would be in much better shape.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
