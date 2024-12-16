top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Animal Liberation Government & Elections

Factory Farming Ban Measure DD Passes in Berkeley!

by Compassionate Bay
Mon, Dec 16, 2024 3:06PM
Compassionate Bay is proud to be the sponsor and key organizing partner of Berkeley ballot initiative Measure DD!
Compassionate Bay is proud to be the sponsor and key organizing partner of Berkeley ballot initiative Measure DD!
original image (2048x1152)
Measure DD was an initiative ordinance prohibiting Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), also known as factory farms, in the city of Berkeley. We’ve gathered and submitted nearly 5,000 signatures from Berkeley voters. The voters then voted in favor in a 62-38 decision!

The ordinance will protect all residents of Berkeley, including nonhuman animals, from the harmful effects of factory farming and lay the groundwork for California as a whole to transition away from intensive animal agriculture.

CAFOs are agricultural operations where large numbers of animals are confined and fed. CAFOs are a leading cause of methane emissions, contribute to the drought and wildfires in California, pose a serious threat to public health, are a driver of biodiversity loss, and create dangerous and exploitative working conditions. CAFOs also confine and abuse billions of animals in the US every year. There is overwhelming scientific evidence that nonhuman animals have emotions, personalities, and the ability to feel pain, fear, and stress. Passing this ordinance affirms Berkeley’s commitment to the protection of animals, the environment, workers, and public health.

For all of the above reasons, Berkeley became a CAFO-free city and became a beacon for the rest of the state and country to follow.
For more information: https://compassionatebay.org/berkeley-ballot
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$155.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code