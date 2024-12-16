From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Factory Farming Ban Measure DD Passes in Berkeley!
Compassionate Bay is proud to be the sponsor and key organizing partner of Berkeley ballot initiative Measure DD!
Measure DD was an initiative ordinance prohibiting Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), also known as factory farms, in the city of Berkeley. We’ve gathered and submitted nearly 5,000 signatures from Berkeley voters. The voters then voted in favor in a 62-38 decision!
The ordinance will protect all residents of Berkeley, including nonhuman animals, from the harmful effects of factory farming and lay the groundwork for California as a whole to transition away from intensive animal agriculture.
CAFOs are agricultural operations where large numbers of animals are confined and fed. CAFOs are a leading cause of methane emissions, contribute to the drought and wildfires in California, pose a serious threat to public health, are a driver of biodiversity loss, and create dangerous and exploitative working conditions. CAFOs also confine and abuse billions of animals in the US every year. There is overwhelming scientific evidence that nonhuman animals have emotions, personalities, and the ability to feel pain, fear, and stress. Passing this ordinance affirms Berkeley’s commitment to the protection of animals, the environment, workers, and public health.
For all of the above reasons, Berkeley became a CAFO-free city and became a beacon for the rest of the state and country to follow.
The ordinance will protect all residents of Berkeley, including nonhuman animals, from the harmful effects of factory farming and lay the groundwork for California as a whole to transition away from intensive animal agriculture.
CAFOs are agricultural operations where large numbers of animals are confined and fed. CAFOs are a leading cause of methane emissions, contribute to the drought and wildfires in California, pose a serious threat to public health, are a driver of biodiversity loss, and create dangerous and exploitative working conditions. CAFOs also confine and abuse billions of animals in the US every year. There is overwhelming scientific evidence that nonhuman animals have emotions, personalities, and the ability to feel pain, fear, and stress. Passing this ordinance affirms Berkeley’s commitment to the protection of animals, the environment, workers, and public health.
For all of the above reasons, Berkeley became a CAFO-free city and became a beacon for the rest of the state and country to follow.
For more information: https://compassionatebay.org/berkeley-ballot
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network