San Francisco Hotel Workers are On Strike! Cancel the 2025 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conf
Date:
Monday, January 13, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Unite Here Local 2
Location Details:
St. Francis Hotel
Powell & Geary St.
San Francisco
San Francisco Hotel Workers are On Strike! Cancel the 2025 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco!
The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference takes place annually in San Francisco and had 10,000 attendees in 2024. With 27.5% of the hotel rooms in San Francisco on strike, J.P. Morgan cannot host a successful conference in San Francisco this year without its attendees crossing union picket lines. J.P. Morgan should cancel the Healthcare Conference in San Francisco in 2025.
Workers at the Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square, Grand Hyatt San Francisco, Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco Marriott Union Square, San Francisco Marriott Marquis, and the Palace Hotel are on strike. Hotel workers have been on strike since September, fighting to maintain affordable healthcare, for fair wages, and to reverse pandemic era staffing & service cuts.
Additionally, workers at other Bay Area hotels have authorized strikes. Negotiations are ongoing. Strike issues have not been resolved. More strikes are possible at any time should issues remain unresolved.
During a strike, the workers who would normally scrub the toilets, change the sheets, cook the food, or take out the trash will be picketing outside the hotel, and there could be picket lines up to 24 hours per day.
DO NOT EAT, MEET, OR SLEEP AT A HOTEL ON STRIKE!
CANCEL THE 2025 J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO!
City-wide events are moving their business from San Francisco after hotels went on strike.
The American College of Surgeons held one of the largest city-wide conventions to take place in San Francisco during the strike. Less than two weeks after holding their conference in October 2024, the American College of Surgeons cancelled their return trip to San Francisco for 2029.
What can you do?
Contact J.P. Morgan’s Head of Healthcare Investment Banking Mike Gaito (mike.gaito [at] jpmorgan.com) to demand that J.P. Morgan cancel the 2025 Healthcare Conference in San Francisco!
Industry participants should cancel bookings and plans to stay or meet at struck hotels in San Francisco and consider attending other conferences such as the Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference in June 2025.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/jp-morgan...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 16, 2024 2:20PM
