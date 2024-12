This is the final City Council meeting of 2024, featuring the swearing-in ceremony for the new City Council term. This meeting is critical in demanding immediate action to stop the $45 million Cop Campus project, which has moved forward without transparent community engagement.We’re calling on the East Bay Area and co-conspirators to attend and:🌱 Demand accountability from San Pablo City Council.🌱 Advocate for meaningful public input on how the $45 million facility should serve community needs.🌱 Stop construction until residents’ voices are heard and included in decision-making.🌱 Reimagine the facility as a community-driven resource center addressing housing, mental health, youth programs, and more.❤️ Why This Matters:The facility is set to be complete Feburary 2025. After this meeting, we only have 3 city council meetings before it is "move-in" ready. This $45 million facility can still be reclaimed to serve the real needs of San Pablo residents and the Bay Area. Your presence, comments, and solidarity send a powerful message that our region and residents will not back down. Together, we can ensure investments prioritize equity, care, and the well-being of our communities.❤️ How to Prepare:1️⃣ Learn About the Facility: zaap.bio/stopcopcampus2️⃣ Understand How It Will Impact the Bay Area: https://www.instagram.com/p/DDT2Be7Ri1z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA ==3️⃣ Read the Petition: change.org/stop-cop-campus4️⃣ Review Email Templates: https://stopcopcampus.com/ ❤️ During the Meeting:1️⃣ Attend In Person (please wear a mask):⏰ Time: Meeting starts at 6:00 PM. Arrive by 5:00 PM to secure a parking spot, fill out a speaker car, find a seat, and listen to community members speak.2️⃣ Speak During Public Comment:Fill out a speaker card (only your name is required).Use these talking points: Residents Have Been Ignored for 2 Years, Facilitate Transparent Community Engagement, How it Impact/Concerns You, Stop Construction Immediately3️⃣ For Those Who Can't Attend/Don’t Want to Speak:🌱 Submit Written Comments: Use this pre-filled email tool: stopcopcampus.org/action/email or email CityClerk [at] SanPabloCA.gov by 12:00 PM on meeting day.🌱 Bring/Drop Off a Sign: Messages like “Reimagine Cop Campus” or “Invest in Community, Not Policing” can amplify your stance without speaking.🌱 Show Up in Solidarity: Attend in person to show your opposition to Cop Campus.❤️ Quick Links:Learn More: zaap.bio/stopcopcampusPetition: change.org/stop-cop-campusEmail Comments: stopcopcampus.org/action/emailThank you for showing up to fight for transparency, accountability, and investments that serve San Pablo and the Bay Area. Together, we can reclaim this facility for our communities.