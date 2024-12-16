From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Final 2024 City Council Meeting & Swearing-In Ceremony: Stop Cop Campus Bay Area
Date:
Monday, December 16, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
San Pablo Residents
Location Details:
City Hall, 1000 Gateway Avenue, San Pablo, CA
This is the final City Council meeting of 2024, featuring the swearing-in ceremony for the new City Council term. This meeting is critical in demanding immediate action to stop the $45 million Cop Campus project, which has moved forward without transparent community engagement.
We’re calling on the East Bay Area and co-conspirators to attend and:
🌱 Demand accountability from San Pablo City Council.
🌱 Advocate for meaningful public input on how the $45 million facility should serve community needs.
🌱 Stop construction until residents’ voices are heard and included in decision-making.
🌱 Reimagine the facility as a community-driven resource center addressing housing, mental health, youth programs, and more.
❤️ Why This Matters:
The facility is set to be complete Feburary 2025. After this meeting, we only have 3 city council meetings before it is "move-in" ready. This $45 million facility can still be reclaimed to serve the real needs of San Pablo residents and the Bay Area. Your presence, comments, and solidarity send a powerful message that our region and residents will not back down. Together, we can ensure investments prioritize equity, care, and the well-being of our communities.
❤️ How to Prepare:
1️⃣ Learn About the Facility: zaap.bio/stopcopcampus
2️⃣ Understand How It Will Impact the Bay Area: https://www.instagram.com/p/DDT2Be7Ri1z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
3️⃣ Read the Petition: change.org/stop-cop-campus
4️⃣ Review Email Templates: https://stopcopcampus.com/
❤️ During the Meeting:
1️⃣ Attend In Person (please wear a mask):
⏰ Time: Meeting starts at 6:00 PM. Arrive by 5:00 PM to secure a parking spot, fill out a speaker car, find a seat, and listen to community members speak.
2️⃣ Speak During Public Comment:
Fill out a speaker card (only your name is required).
Use these talking points: Residents Have Been Ignored for 2 Years, Facilitate Transparent Community Engagement, How it Impact/Concerns You, Stop Construction Immediately
3️⃣ For Those Who Can't Attend/Don’t Want to Speak:
🌱 Submit Written Comments: Use this pre-filled email tool: stopcopcampus.org/action/email or email CityClerk [at] SanPabloCA.gov by 12:00 PM on meeting day.
🌱 Bring/Drop Off a Sign: Messages like “Reimagine Cop Campus” or “Invest in Community, Not Policing” can amplify your stance without speaking.
🌱 Show Up in Solidarity: Attend in person to show your opposition to Cop Campus.
❤️ Quick Links:
Learn More: zaap.bio/stopcopcampus
Petition: change.org/stop-cop-campus
Email Comments: stopcopcampus.org/action/email
Thank you for showing up to fight for transparency, accountability, and investments that serve San Pablo and the Bay Area. Together, we can reclaim this facility for our communities.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DDgnXIER7ek/?u...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 15, 2024 9:08PM
