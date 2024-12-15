John Blackshear Vice President for Student Life Censorship, Intimidation "The Vice President of Student Life is passionate about the protest policy and has upheld it vehemently. At the Meliora Weekend die in, he was overheard referring to one of the protestors by the name of an unaffiliated Palestinian student, saying 'you don't want to do this.' His threats towards student protestors have stifled the development of the University community as a space of continual learning."

Joy Getnick Executive Director of Hillel at the University of Rochester Racism, Hate Speech, Intimidation "The executive director at Hillel at the U of R uses harmful and inflammatory rhetoric implying that student protestors are inherently violent. She is also a member of the 'Rochester-Modiin' committee. Modiin is an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, making her directly complicit in the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank, upholding the settler colonial government in occupied Palestine."

Kate Sheeran Joan and Martin Messinger Dean of the Eastman School of Music Misuse of Power and Genocide Apologist "Eastman School of Music Dean Kate Sheeran was brought concerns by students over posters depicting the ruins in Gaza as Lego pieces captioned 'Gaza.' These were all over Eastman Campus. In a meeting with students, Kate said that they are 'open to interpretation.' This is not art - it’s a trivalization of genocide."

Kyle Orton Assistant Dean of Students and University Judicial Officer Censorship, Intimidation "Conflict management officer Kyle Orton's negligence led to the death of a University of Rochester student. He enforces the suppression and abuse of students who speak up against the ongoing genocide that has murdered at least 20,000 children, destroyed every university in Gaza, and currently puts the lives of over 2,000,000 more at risk."