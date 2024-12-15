From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Zionist Genocidaires at University of Rochester Exposed
The university is threatening students with 7 years of prison time for publishing the information.
According to the University of Rochester's Campus times, "Posters describing University affiliates as ‘wanted’ for involvement in the Israel-Palestine conflict were displayed throughout campus" over a November weekend. The posters were taken down, and now 4 students accused of putting them up are facing criminal charges in retaliation. Reproduced below is a table with the identified individuals.
|Name
|Affiliation
|Wanted For:
|Description
|Department of Public Safety
|Campus Department
|Abuse of Power
|"Former Deputy of Public Safety Gerald Pickering and Commander of Public Safety James Newell has approached student protestors with excessive force such as pushing and choking. DPS Officer Stephanie Rodriguez assaulted and arrested a student during a gathering with students sharing updates from Palestine. DPS raided Camp Resilience in May 2024, DPS indiscriminately disposed of University property and students’ valuables, including medications and technology."
|Eby Friedman
|Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering
|Connection to War Crimes
|"Distinguished Professor Eby Friedman at the Hajim School of Engineering is the Director of Technion's ACRC and was previously employed by Hughes Aircraft Company as Manager of Design for projects that provided information technlology for the Israeli Air Force operating in Gaza."
|Gregory Heyworth
|Associate Professor of English
|Hate Speech, Inflammatory Language
|"Current Professor of History Gregory Hayworth called student protestors Nazis as they spoke up against the genocide in Gaza. Hayworth also threatened to dox students at the same protest."
|Iddo Netanyahu
|Physician at St. James Hospital
|Ethnic Cleansing, Displacement of Palestine
|"The University of Rochester employs Iddo Netanyahu, the brother of Benjamin Mileikowski-Netanyahu, at the St. James Hospital of Medicine in Hornell, NY. He spent time committing war crimes in the special forces unit of the 'Israeli' occupation force for the 1973 military 'conflict' that killed over 900,000 people in Palestine and the surrounding Arab nations. Because of this, he is an internationally wanted war criminal with a pending arrest warrant from the United Nations."
|Jeffrey Runner
|Vice Provost and University Dean for Undergraduate Education
|Abuse of Power, Racism
|"Vice Provost and University Dean for Undergraduate Education Jeffrey Runner compared saying the word 'genocide' about the situation in Gaza to 'waving the confederate flag in front of a black person's face.' He later made a statement in the 'Read This' newsletter titled 'Thanksgiving Shuttles/Spring Registration' attempting to apologize. He never once says the word 'sorry.'"
|Name
|Affiliation
|Wanted For:
|Description
|John Blackshear
|Vice President for Student Life
|Censorship, Intimidation
|"The Vice President of Student Life is passionate about the protest policy and has upheld it vehemently. At the Meliora Weekend die in, he was overheard referring to one of the protestors by the name of an unaffiliated Palestinian student, saying 'you don't want to do this.' His threats towards student protestors have stifled the development of the University community as a space of continual learning."
|Joy Getnick
|Executive Director of Hillel at the University of Rochester
|Racism, Hate Speech, Intimidation
|"The executive director at Hillel at the U of R uses harmful and inflammatory rhetoric implying that student protestors are inherently violent. She is also a member of the 'Rochester-Modiin' committee. Modiin is an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, making her directly complicit in the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank, upholding the settler colonial government in occupied Palestine."
|Kate Sheeran
|Joan and Martin Messinger Dean of the Eastman School of Music
|Misuse of Power and Genocide Apologist
|"Eastman School of Music Dean Kate Sheeran was brought concerns by students over posters depicting the ruins in Gaza as Lego pieces captioned 'Gaza.' These were all over Eastman Campus. In a meeting with students, Kate said that they are 'open to interpretation.' This is not art - it’s a trivalization of genocide."
|Kyle Orton
|Assistant Dean of Students and University Judicial Officer
|Censorship, Intimidation
|"Conflict management officer Kyle Orton's negligence led to the death of a University of Rochester student. He enforces the suppression and abuse of students who speak up against the ongoing genocide that has murdered at least 20,000 children, destroyed every university in Gaza, and currently puts the lives of over 2,000,000 more at risk."
|Martin S. Zand
|Professor of Medicine and Medical Humanities
|Ethnic Cleansing, Displacement of Palestine
|"Professor of Medicine and Public Health Sciences at U of R and member of the 'Rochester-Modiin' committee. Modiin is an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, making him directly complicit in the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and upholding the racist government of the occupying state of Israel."
|Name
|Affiliation
|Wanted For:
|Description
|Phil Saunders
|University Trustee Emeritus
|Genocide, Funding Illegal Occupation
|"UofR Board of Trustees member E. Phillip Saunders is an auto and oil bllionaire who financially contributes to and openly supports the ongoing genocide and interventionist policy in Gaza. He voted no to academic divestment from Israel."
|Rich Handler
|Chair of the University Board of Trustees
|Genocide, Financial Coercion
|"UofR Board of Trustees chair Rich Handler openly financially supports the IDF which has destroyed every university in Gaza and currently puts the lives of over 2,000,000 at risk. He has financially coerced Handler scholars into staying quiet about genocide. He voted no to academic divestment in occupied Palestine."
|Sarah Mangelsdorf
|President of the University of Rochester
|Genocide, Censorship, Despotism
|"UofR President Sarah Mangelsdorf openly supports the military organization that has murdered the family members of students, utilizing University resources to support these military efforts, while also blatantly disregarding academic values and democracy. She voted no to academic divestment in occupied Palestine. She is a liberal posturing, bourgeois feminist who makes over $1 million annually while raising the tuition of students. She simultaneously uses her own experience with patriarchial oppression as an excuse for her ongoing support for occupation which has killed more than 30,000 women in the last year."
For more information: http://campustimes.org/2024/11/13/wanted-p...
