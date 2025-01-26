More than 20 years after the U.S. invasion of Iraq, the United States is still heavily engaged inwarfare in much of the Middle East, whether firing missiles at purported enemies, or providingmassive amounts of weaponry to Israel. Norman Solomon will talk about the current dynamicsof what Martin Luther King Jr. called “the madness of militarism.” He will discuss the ways thatthe U.S. media and politics have enabled ethnic cleansing to intensify in Palestine, whileAmerican taxpayers have subsidized Israel’s war of genocide in Gaza. He will also assess theprospects for restraining militarism in our foreign policy during the next several years.Norman Solomon is national director of RootsAction.org and the executive director of Institutefor Public Accuracy. The paperback edition of his latest book, War Made Invisible: How AmericaHides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine, includes an afterword about the war on Gaza. Hewas a Bernie Sanders delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 2016 and 2020.--Zoom:Meeting ID: 932 9752 0720 Passcode: 749414