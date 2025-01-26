From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Norman Solomon: Prospects for Restraining Militarism in U.S. Foreign Policy
Date:
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
& Online
& Online
More than 20 years after the U.S. invasion of Iraq, the United States is still heavily engaged in
warfare in much of the Middle East, whether firing missiles at purported enemies, or providing
massive amounts of weaponry to Israel. Norman Solomon will talk about the current dynamics
of what Martin Luther King Jr. called “the madness of militarism.” He will discuss the ways that
the U.S. media and politics have enabled ethnic cleansing to intensify in Palestine, while
American taxpayers have subsidized Israel’s war of genocide in Gaza. He will also assess the
prospects for restraining militarism in our foreign policy during the next several years.
Norman Solomon is national director of RootsAction.org and the executive director of Institute
for Public Accuracy. The paperback edition of his latest book, War Made Invisible: How America
Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine, includes an afterword about the war on Gaza. He
was a Bernie Sanders delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 2016 and 2020.
--
Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/93297520720?pwd=JTaHKsrJf9JXR38DN1KXiF6KLjCos1.1
Meeting ID: 932 9752 0720 Passcode: 749414
warfare in much of the Middle East, whether firing missiles at purported enemies, or providing
massive amounts of weaponry to Israel. Norman Solomon will talk about the current dynamics
of what Martin Luther King Jr. called “the madness of militarism.” He will discuss the ways that
the U.S. media and politics have enabled ethnic cleansing to intensify in Palestine, while
American taxpayers have subsidized Israel’s war of genocide in Gaza. He will also assess the
prospects for restraining militarism in our foreign policy during the next several years.
Norman Solomon is national director of RootsAction.org and the executive director of Institute
for Public Accuracy. The paperback edition of his latest book, War Made Invisible: How America
Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine, includes an afterword about the war on Gaza. He
was a Bernie Sanders delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 2016 and 2020.
--
Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/93297520720?pwd=JTaHKsrJf9JXR38DN1KXiF6KLjCos1.1
Meeting ID: 932 9752 0720 Passcode: 749414
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 14, 2024 9:32PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network