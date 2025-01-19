From the Open-Publishing Calendar
David Bacon: What the Trump Administration Can, and Can't Do to Immigrants
Sunday, January 19, 2025
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Speaker
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
& Online
This talk will look at the threats made by Donald J. Trump as a candidate for president of the United States in 2023, the actions we expect of the new administration, and the ways our communities have resisted in the past, and are organizing today.
Norman Solomon is national director of RootsAction.org and the executive director of Institute for Public Accuracy. The paperback edition of his latest book, War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine, includes an afterword about the war on Gaza. He was a Bernie Sanders delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 2016 and 2020.
Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97048834845?pwd=cixz0J5tigvAJgf7RvDHrhkVbubGQU.1
Meeting ID: 970 4883 4845 Passcode: 196507
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
