Where Olive Trees Weep

490 Aguajito Rd., Carmel, CA, 93923
original image (480x622)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalist Church
Location Details:
490 Aguajito Rd., Carmel, CA, 93923
We are proud to announce a second screening of the film, Where Olive Trees Weep, this time generously hosted at the Unitarian Universality Church in Carmel CA. As streaming sites like Netflix disappear Pa/est-nian films and voices, we found importance in creating a space where people can gather to be informed and meet likeminded individuals who want to know the stories of the Pa/ est •nian plight. For those who were unable to make it to our Monterey event we look forward to seeing you this time around.

Donations are encouraged in support of the Alaydi family in Ga-za. Dr. Rolla Alaydi will be in attendance doing a Q&A and will have t-shirts, tote bags, and stickers of her niece Amna Alaydi's powerful artwork straight from the heart of Gaza for suggested donations (ALL proceeds go directly to and will aid Amna and her family living out of tents in the freezing cold in Gaza)

We are especially excited and honored to announce that one of the stars of this film Ashira Darwish @premashira has agreed to speak with all of us as our VERY VERY VERY special guest in attendance.
For more information: https://uucmp.org/events/where-olive-trees...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 14, 2024 8:52PM
