From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
No Security in Repression: Policing Collective Action for Justice at Concordia and Beyond
New publication from students in so-called Montreal on pushing back against repression.
No Security in Repression is a zine coming out of Tiohtià:ke (Montréal), at Concordia University highlighting different perspectives and experiences facing repression from the university and police for political organizing and agitation on campus.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network