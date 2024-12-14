From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Social Security: How Wall Street’s Billionaires Plan to Squeeze the 99% in a Military-Debt
Don't buy the big lie, Social Security is NOT going broke!!!
Social Security: How Wall Street’s Billionaires Plan to Squeeze the 99% in a Military-Debt Vise!
For decades billionaire foundations and conservative politicians have been spreading the big lie that Social Security is broke. Adolf Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels wrote: “When one lies, one should lie big, and stick to it”. The fact is that the US Government has borrowed some $3 Trillion from the Social Security Trust Fund—money now owed by Uncle Sam to millions of working Americans. Social Security is only broke if Uncle Sam defaults on its debts to us!! The debt to Social Security is less than 10% of the total US Government’s debt. Most of the debt, $35 Trillion, is owed to other countries and financial institutions of the rich 1%. But today’s propaganda fuses together ALL Uncle Sam’s debt to create the big lie that Social Security is the greatest debt problem. Democrats and Republicans have introduced the Social Security Commission Act of 2017, whose ultimate goal is to cut and privatize Social Security. In 2016, Donald Trump promised not to cut Social Security, and then in 2017 he attempted to cut $25 Billion from Social Security.
Politicians have not only borrowed from Social Security to run the government, but over 70% of the national debt has been borrowed from banks, financial institutions, corporations and rich individuals. The politicians borrowed because instead of taxing the rich banks and corporations, they cut their taxes. Not only do the rich pay little or no taxes, they also get paid interest on the money they lend to the Federal Government!! As a result, worker's taxes and Social Security payments provide almost 90% of the federal government’s revenues. (The White House Office of Management and Budget, Historical Tables, Table 2.1.) https://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/budget/historical-tables/
Over decades politicians have allowed major corporations to escape paying billions in taxes, they have given subsidies in the billions to corporations and agribusiness, and they have allowed tax breaks for the oil and gas companies in the billions of dollars. (“Take The Rich off Welfare”, Mark Zepezaur and Arthur Naiman.1996) https://singingbear.tripod.com/bookpage/pigfare.html
Desperate to hold onto their low to no tax privilege, and obscene wealth, the world’s richest men intend to continue funding a trillion dollar a year military-war machine while also paying off the exploding debt payments. They plan to use this vise to squeeze funds from Social Security, Medicare, and other social benefits.
We must bust the monstrous Big Lie—
Uncle Sam– pay your debts to our Social Security!
The rich 1% who benefited from the national debt must repay the debt now!
Millions in the streets WON Social Security and only Millions in motion can SAVE it!!!
12/13/14
Nayvin Gordon,
Gordon writes about politics and health, and his articles have appeared in: The Mercury News, Counterpunch, Z Magazine, Countercurrents, Scoop Independent News, Anderson Valley Advertiser, Socialist Viewpoint, Multiracial Unity Blog, Scientific American, The Oakland Tribune, The Journal of Family Practice, American Family Physician and Dissident Voice. And LA Progressive
He may be reached at gordonnayvin [at] yahoo.com
