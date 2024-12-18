From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest for Peace & Liberation
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Protest
Raza Against War
2500 E. Tulare, Fresno
It's hard to believe we are heading into another year of this horror. Our hearts are weeping, and at times our spirit is bent, but never broken--never.
Protesting together gives us hope in humanity, for you are the good people of this earth. Thank you for joining us when you are able, and especially for your ongoing support of our efforts at the courthouse. We will continue to remain a presence outside of Costa & Padilla's offices. Fresnans are against genocide, and we will stand for you, but most especially for those suffering at the hands of our government supported genocide. Free Palestine until Palestine is Free!
Artwork by Banksy
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/raza_against_war/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 14, 2024 11:32AM
