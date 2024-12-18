Protest for Peace & Liberation

Date:

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Raza Against War

Location Details:

2500 E. Tulare, Fresno

It's hard to believe we are heading into another year of this horror. Our hearts are weeping, and at times our spirit is bent, but never broken--never.



Protesting together gives us hope in humanity, for you are the good people of this earth. Thank you for joining us when you are able, and especially for your ongoing support of our efforts at the courthouse. We will continue to remain a presence outside of Costa & Padilla's offices. Fresnans are against genocide, and we will stand for you, but most especially for those suffering at the hands of our government supported genocide. Free Palestine until Palestine is Free!



Artwork by Banksy