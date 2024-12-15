From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Eat for the Earth Holiday Celebration
Date:
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Beth Love
Email:
Phone:
(831) 466-3405
Location Details:
RSVP for Sunday, December 15, 2024, 5-7 PM
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../eat-for-the...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 14, 2024 1:32AM
